Colorado's 'Happiest City In America' Is An Easy Denver Day-Trip With Tasty Restaurants And Mountain Views
Once named the "happiest city in America" by National Geographic, thanks to its jaw-dropping views, 300 sunny days a year, and endless outdoor fun — not to mention taking the top spot of U.S. News and World Reports' "best place to live" in 2021 – in just a day, you can see what makes Boulder, Colorado, so special. With over 46,000 acres of open space and world-class restaurants putting this Colorado city on the map, it is the perfect quick escape from Denver.
A simple 45-mile drive on U.S. Route 36 from Denver International Airport (DEN), or about an hour-and-a-half trip on public transportation, there's no excuse not to add Boulder to your Colorado itinerary. If you'd rather turn your day-trip into a longer getaway, you'll find plenty of accommodation options in town. Embassy Suites by Hilton Boulder is one of the city's top-rated choices, offering perks like complimentary breakfast, an on-site restaurant and bar, and a pool at the 4-star hotel. For another must-visit destination nearby, also head to Nederland, a quirky mountain town with a unique coffee train and tons of trails.
The delicious restaurants of Boulder
Nestled in a region with over 1,000 farms, Boulder's food scene shines when it comes to locally-sourced ingredients and innovative cuisine. A number of eateries in the city have even earned a spot in the Michelin Guide, like Blackbelly Market. The eatery uses locally-sourced meats for its breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings, like the roasted half chicken and pasta with braised wagyu short rib. One of the city's most acclaimed spots is Frasca Food and Wine, which has one Michelin star, thanks to its fusion of northeastern Italian dishes with local ingredients.
For Japanese cuisine, Osaka's is a local favorite for its array of sushi, ramen, and okonomiyaki, a savory pancake that the restaurant uses as a burger bun. And when it comes to Mexican food, Cozobi Fonda Fina stands out with its use of traditional cooking methods. "Cozobi Fonda Fina might have just served me the best meal I've ever had," said one reviewer on Google. "Every single thing we ordered was phenomenal — thoughtfully prepared, bold in flavor, and genuinely exciting to eat." While here, make sure not to skip the sweet corn margarita.
One of Colorado's best nature destinations
Colorado is brimming with outdoor experiences, like the spectacular Seven Bridges Trail with epic mountain views along historic rail routes and the storybook-looking Lake Isabelle, with views of wildflowers, waterfalls, and wildlife. However, some of the state's very best can be found right in Boulder, and are perfect for a day trip. Framed by towering mountains, forests, and canyons, it's no wonder Boulder is one of the prettiest cities in America.
If you're up for a moderately challenging hike that takes three to three-and-a-half hours, don't skip hiking up Flagstaff Mountain. The 1,300-foot trek leads up to dazzling panoramic views. Just keep in mind that there's a daily parking fee of $5. Heading to Chautauqua Park is also a wonderful choice, with an abundance of trails to choose from, like the short but scenic Bluebell Mesa trail. If you'd rather experience Boulder's mountains by rock climbing, both Eldorado Canyon and Boulder Canyon offer some of the best climbing experiences in the world.
Boulder is also home to a number of scenic overlooks you can drive to, no hiking required. Lost Gulch Overlook is a quick drive from the city, leading up to panoramic views of pine tree-covered mountains and snowy peaks — a view that's particularly mesmerizing at sunset. For one-of–a-kind Flatiron landscapes, Foothills Highway Lookout is another gem. Just be sure to download maps before you head out in case you lose cell service during your drive, and check weather conditions beforehand.