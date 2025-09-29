Colorado's 'Happiest City In America' Is An Easy Denver Day-Trip With Tasty Restaurants And Mountain Views

Colorado is brimming with outdoor experiences, like the spectacular Seven Bridges Trail with epic mountain views along historic rail routes and the storybook-looking Lake Isabelle, with views of wildflowers, waterfalls, and wildlife. However, some of the state's very best can be found right in Boulder, and are perfect for a day trip. Framed by towering mountains, forests, and canyons, it's no wonder Boulder is one of the prettiest cities in America.

If you're up for a moderately challenging hike that takes three to three-and-a-half hours, don't skip hiking up Flagstaff Mountain. The 1,300-foot trek leads up to dazzling panoramic views. Just keep in mind that there's a daily parking fee of $5. Heading to Chautauqua Park is also a wonderful choice, with an abundance of trails to choose from, like the short but scenic Bluebell Mesa trail. If you'd rather experience Boulder's mountains by rock climbing, both Eldorado Canyon and Boulder Canyon offer some of the best climbing experiences in the world.

Boulder is also home to a number of scenic overlooks you can drive to, no hiking required. Lost Gulch Overlook is a quick drive from the city, leading up to panoramic views of pine tree-covered mountains and snowy peaks — a view that's particularly mesmerizing at sunset. For one-of–a-kind Flatiron landscapes, Foothills Highway Lookout is another gem. Just be sure to download maps before you head out in case you lose cell service during your drive, and check weather conditions beforehand.