Big, Bulky Flashlights Are Out — These Are The Camping Lights Everyone Wants Instead

When you head out on your next camping trip, you may be tempted to grab one of those mammoth flashlights that you grew up with. However, there are now several other options that may be more suitable for your adventure. Depending on the trip, it may be helpful to have multiple forms of light, including camping lanterns and headlamps. Both of these can be useful when setting up camp, making dinner, or playing games at the picnic table. But most importantly, they are lightweight and hands-free. As big, bulky flashlights are out, this is exactly what everyone wants instead.

Camping lanterns vary, but the first question you should ask is whether you want a battery-powered or rechargeable model. Both have their pros and cons. This decision depends on how long you need the light to operate, whether you have access to power outlets, and how easy it is to carry backup batteries. In fact, there are even solar-powered lanterns available. These could save the day if you're going on a long trip where you won't have regular access to power outlets. Also, if you're trekking alone for the first time, be sure to keep in mind these safety tips for a solo hike.

This Collapsible Portable LED Camping Lantern, for example, currently has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5 rating. It includes three power options: battery, solar, and USB charging. It's waterproof and can run for up to 25 hours. Plus, you can carry the lantern by its handle, or you can hang it in the tent. "Easy to hold and use when walking in the dark. I love these lanterns ability to switch from lantern style to flashlight style," says one reviewer. If you're limited on how much gear you can carry, lightweight functionality is key.