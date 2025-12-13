Big, Bulky Flashlights Are Out — These Are The Camping Lights Everyone Wants Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you head out on your next camping trip, you may be tempted to grab one of those mammoth flashlights that you grew up with. However, there are now several other options that may be more suitable for your adventure. Depending on the trip, it may be helpful to have multiple forms of light, including camping lanterns and headlamps. Both of these can be useful when setting up camp, making dinner, or playing games at the picnic table. But most importantly, they are lightweight and hands-free. As big, bulky flashlights are out, this is exactly what everyone wants instead.
Camping lanterns vary, but the first question you should ask is whether you want a battery-powered or rechargeable model. Both have their pros and cons. This decision depends on how long you need the light to operate, whether you have access to power outlets, and how easy it is to carry backup batteries. In fact, there are even solar-powered lanterns available. These could save the day if you're going on a long trip where you won't have regular access to power outlets. Also, if you're trekking alone for the first time, be sure to keep in mind these safety tips for a solo hike.
This Collapsible Portable LED Camping Lantern, for example, currently has over 10,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5 rating. It includes three power options: battery, solar, and USB charging. It's waterproof and can run for up to 25 hours. Plus, you can carry the lantern by its handle, or you can hang it in the tent. "Easy to hold and use when walking in the dark. I love these lanterns ability to switch from lantern style to flashlight style," says one reviewer. If you're limited on how much gear you can carry, lightweight functionality is key.
Hands-free and lightweight camping lights
Similar to lanterns, headlamps allow you to navigate in the dark while remaining hands-free. Whether you are setting up camp or walking around the campground at night, once you put on a headlamp, you'll understand how helpful it can be — this is one of those five camping tips no one tells you about. While your body may block the light when you use a lantern, a headlamp lets you direct the light exactly where you need it by simply turning your head.
A highly-ranked pick on Amazon is the Lepro Rechargeable LED Headlamp, which has nearly 20,000 reviews at a 4.6 average rating. This waterproof LED headlamp is USB-rechargeable and can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge. It has six light modes: spot light (high and low), flood light (high and low), red light (both regular red and green-red combination). Red light modes offer powerful night-vision enhancement without disturbing wildlife or blinding your fellow campers.
One review notes, "It fits comfortably and stays in place even when moving around. Overall, a durable, dependable, and very practical tool that's great for emergencies, camping, or any nighttime work." Similar sentiments were expressed in both the lantern and headlamp reviews, noting that these pieces of gear would be useful in critical situations. Functional, lightweight, hands-free, and with multiple power options — these lights are the modern camping pick for convenience and safety. If you're a minimalist camper, be sure to check out this lightweight and surprisingly affordable outdoor gadget that could transform your next camping trip.