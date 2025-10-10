This Lightweight And Surprisingly Affordable Outdoor Gadget Could Transform Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DIY hacks and nifty gadgets are now part of every dedicated camper's toolkit. There are portable coffee-making gadgets to keep you caffeinated each morning and clever pool noodle hacks that can save your tent. Some people swear by drying out their boots with newspaper, greasing up jammed zippers with candle wax, or transporting cracked eggs in a bottle or canister. Even using acorns as whistles and empty cans and sticks as makeshift alarms are hacks that can improve (and safeguard) your outdoor adventure.

Often, these tricks of the trade focus on the campfire, something you'll likely need, whether it's for warmth, food preparation, warding off bugs, or as a nightly gathering point for sharing stories from the day. But if you're looking for an invaluable gadget, then a smokeless, wood-burning steel fire pit is a great campfire substitute. Fire pit specialist HGD has a handful of options, some of them costing less than $100.

HGD's smokeless fire pits come in various sizes, from the $28 tabletop version, perfect for solo campers looking for a bargain, to the $230 HGD 28-inch Smokeless Firepit with a stainless-steel grill that's more suited to families planning to cook dinner in the wild. Each comes with a storage and transport bag, and the 28-inch version, in particular, is well-reviewed on Amazon, with nearly three-quarters of its 400-plus ratings earning five stars.