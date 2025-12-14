Tucked Between Wichita And Topeka Is Kansas' Charming 'Prairie Chicken Capital Of The World'

At a time when everyone is rushing to some of the world's most sought-after destinations (and overcrowding them in the process), it might be worth taking a step back and adding some of those tiny, unknown gems to your bucket list. The perfect place to start your off-the-beaten-path adventures? Kansas' charming "Prairie Chicken Capital of the World," Cassoday.

The city might be tiny, with a population of just over 100, but it punches well above its weight when it comes to interest and allure, especially for nature-loving travelers. Furthermore, it's not difficult to find. Bigger hubs like Wichita (a place whose largest suburb is its own growing community with a free splash pad and green parks) are just a 50-minute drive away. This means that Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, the nearest major entryway for out-of-staters, is a little over 56 miles away, making transfers a breeze. Sure, there might not be any viable public transportation options, but rentals at the airport start at less than $30 a day.

Generally speaking, most people come to Cassoday by car, by far the most convenient way to explore the city's rustic charms. It might be a small place, but make sure you leave enough time to take in Cassoday's wild charm, complete with the prairie chickens that inspire its moniker and the gorgeous tallgrass prairie preserves of Flint Hills. And while the Kansas gem is a great year-round destination, mid-March through mid-May might be the best time for a trip here, as that's when the birds' mating displays reach their annual peak.