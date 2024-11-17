One Of The World's Last Remaining Tallgrass Prairies Is A Rare Breathtaking Hilly Region In Kansas

Located on the edge of the Midwest and bordering the national-park-rich western state of Colorado, Kansas often gets unfairly overlooked when it comes to travel. However, Kansas is a great travel destination and has lots of interesting and unique things to do and see, from Jerusalem State Park and its Badlands-like topography to the artsy small town of Lucas and the vibrant nightlight of Kansas City which was historically called the "Paris of the Plains." On top of this, Kansas is also filled with diverse and vibrant natural ecosystems; however, they come in a form you may not expect — rolling hills of native grasslands. In fact, the Sunflower State is home to one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairie: the Flint Hills.

Located in eastern Kansas, the Flint Hills are practically all that remains of the tallgrass prairies which once covered the Midwest like an ocean expanding from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi River and from Canada to Texas. Although originally considered barren land by settlers, we know today that tallgrass prairies are one of the most diverse ecosystems on Earth, only beaten by the Amazon Rainforest. On top of being ecologically important, the Flint Hills are also breathtakingly beautiful, especially on a windy day when the native grasses roll and dance in the breeze. So, how can you best enjoy the beauty of Kansas' tallgrass prairies?