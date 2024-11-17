One Of The World's Last Remaining Tallgrass Prairies Is A Rare Breathtaking Hilly Region In Kansas
Located on the edge of the Midwest and bordering the national-park-rich western state of Colorado, Kansas often gets unfairly overlooked when it comes to travel. However, Kansas is a great travel destination and has lots of interesting and unique things to do and see, from Jerusalem State Park and its Badlands-like topography to the artsy small town of Lucas and the vibrant nightlight of Kansas City which was historically called the "Paris of the Plains." On top of this, Kansas is also filled with diverse and vibrant natural ecosystems; however, they come in a form you may not expect — rolling hills of native grasslands. In fact, the Sunflower State is home to one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairie: the Flint Hills.
Located in eastern Kansas, the Flint Hills are practically all that remains of the tallgrass prairies which once covered the Midwest like an ocean expanding from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi River and from Canada to Texas. Although originally considered barren land by settlers, we know today that tallgrass prairies are one of the most diverse ecosystems on Earth, only beaten by the Amazon Rainforest. On top of being ecologically important, the Flint Hills are also breathtakingly beautiful, especially on a windy day when the native grasses roll and dance in the breeze. So, how can you best enjoy the beauty of Kansas' tallgrass prairies?
How to get the most out of your time in the Flint Hills
The Flint Hills of Kansas cover a large area of the eastern part of the state, from almost the northern border all the way down into Oklahoma. As such, one of the best ways to see as much of the area as possible is to drive through it on the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway. This 47-mile-long road offers great views of the rolling prairie-covered hills all while following the historic Santa Fe Trail — a wagon route that acted as an important trade and travel passageway between America and Mexico. As you take in the views of the rolling hills and prairie on the drive, you can stop at viewpoints and historic spots along the way like the Schrumpf Hill Overlook, Cottonwood River Bridge, Madonna of the Trail Statue, and Kaw Guardian of the Grove sculpture.
While much of the land in the Flint Hills is privately owned by ranchers, there are a few nature reserves that you can also stop at to get out and stretch your legs on a trail. The Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge is a little out of the way but is great option for those who want to explore the marshland aspects of the prairie. You can also visit the Tallgrass Prairie National Reserve which is located just outside of Strong City and contains plenty of hiking paths. If you are lucky enough, you may even spot a herd of bison from the Scenic Overlook Trail.
Best places to stay and eat in the Flint Hills
The best thing about exploring the Flint Hills via car is that there are plenty of cute small towns to stop at along the way with unique and interesting things to do and places to stay. At the north end of the scenic byway, the town of Council Grove contains a few charming hotels like the Cottage House Hotel and Motel as well as the Lark Inn on Main. Council Grove also has plenty of shopping and fun things to do like wandering around Flint Hills Books or brushing up on the history of the area at the Kaw Mission State Historic Site and Museum or the Last Chance Store, where once upon a time travelers would stop purchase supplies before heading into Native American lands. Other great small towns that have plenty of places to stay and cute shops to check out include Cottonwood Falls, Cassoday, Matfield Green, and Strong City.
However, if you are looking for some good eats, Council Grove is where it's at with fun and historic restaurants like Hays House 1857 Restaurant and Tavern and Trail Days Cafe and Museum. You can also find more food options in Manhattan, which is also in the Flint Hills a little to the north and contains great modern restaurants like Tallgrass Tap House, So Long Saloon, and Bourbon and Baker.