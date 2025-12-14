Europe's Under-The-Radar Resort Town May Be The Best Winter Haven To Ski Surrounded In Charm

Austria has an enticing stack of winter wonderland locations. From the thermal spas and holiday markets of Lower Austria all the way to the postcard-worthy European town of Hallstatt, you're never short of places to get the cozy feels going in this land of yodeling, schnitzels, and super-famous composers. What's more, there's skiing by the mountain load, with huge interconnected resorts like Ski Arlberg, along with hidden gems like the onetime mining town of Schladming.

Schladming might not be as famous as other big-hitting Austrian ski slopes. It can't muster the 150 miles or more of groomed piste on offer at Saalbach-Hinterglemm or St. Anton, for example. And it sits in one of the least popular Austrian states for winter travelers. According to Statistics Austria, the state of Styria (where Schladming is located) accounted for only a fraction of the overnight hotel stays recorded in states like Salzburg and Tyrol between November 2023 and April 2024.

But there's something to be said for staying out of the limelight. This is a chance to experience the authentic side of the Austrian winter, in a town with a centuries-old Gothic church near a pedestrian-only square, and where skiing at the local resort has a distinctly easygoing feel. Getting here should be easy, too. Schladming is just 56 miles from Salzburg Airport, a regional hub that's served by oodles of short-haul connections and some long-haul links. Alternatively, you can arrive by train — regular connections to the local Schladming-Dachstein station come from Vienna, Linz, and Salzburg.