One Of The Earth's 'Most Visited Places' Is A Postcard-Worthy European Mountain Town Of Lakeside Bliss
As appealing as it might be to visit somewhere that's a little more off-the-beaten-path, certain destinations are popular for good reasons. Major cities with tons of things to do, beautiful natural wonders, and small yet adorable villages that have a certain claim to fame are all worthy of your travel bucket list — as long as you're okay with being around droves of other tourists while you're there. Hallstatt, Austria, is one such place. Forbes has called it "one of the most visited places on Earth," and there are quite a few reasons why. While the town only has about 800 permanent residents, it still welcomes about 10,000 visitors per day — so there's a good chance that whenever you go, a majority of the people you meet will also be stopping by for a day trip.
Hallstatt is a little over an hour's drive from Salzburg (where you'll find the offbeat Hellbrunn Palace) and about three and a half hours from Vienna. From either city, there is a high-speed train that will take you to Attnang-Puchheim Station, where you can transfer to a local train to Hallstatt. This will save you the trouble of driving and parking in the city, which can be especially tricky during the high tourist season since you can't reserve parking in advance. If you're coming from Salzburg, it is quite easy to travel to Hallstatt for a day trip. But since it's a longer trip from Vienna, it may be better to book accommodation for a night if you don't want to feel rushed.
The town of Hallstatt is picturesque and full of history
Even though Hallstatt is among the hidden gem spots Rick Steves recommends, it's important to note that the town does draw huge crowds, particularly in the summer. Considering how small the town actually is, it's safe to assume that you won't be traveling "under the radar" anywhere you go there. Perhaps one of the most popular things to do in the town is to simply walk around and get a good view of the fairytale-like buildings, especially from the Hallstatt Marktplatz (Hallstatt Marketplace). The town is so photogenic and beautiful that there are rumors that it inspired the look of Arendelle in the Disney movie "Frozen." The town was also a filming location for "The Sound of Music." There are several guided walking tours (some of which can take you from Salzburg), which you can find through the town's website, local companies, or sites like Viator.
Hallstatt itself has existed since the Bronze Age (over 3,000 years ago), but a lot of the architecture comes from more recent eras than that. The Evangelical Church of Hallstatt is one of its most recognizable buildings, with its tall spire rising above the village. There is also a Catholic church, Saint Michael's, in the town that is famous for its ossuary –– the Beinhaus (Bone House) has over 600 painted skulls on display, which makes the site very different from the rest of the idyllic town. The destination also owes a lot of its success over the centuries to its 7,000-year-old salt mine, the oldest in the world. Visit for guided tours, available throughout most of the year, along with a funicular train ride and underground wooden slides.
Hallstatt is known for its unique natural attractions and scenic beauty
Although Hallstatt is beautiful on its own, it is certainly enhanced by the stunning natural beauty of the area. The town is right on Lake Hallstatt, and local boat rental companies offer a unique view from the water during the summer. Visitors can rent swan-shaped paddle boats or even electric ones to take out onto the water or visit the Obertraun beach across the lake from Hallstatt for swimming, sports, and picnics. There are rides available on traditional boats that were once used to haul salt from the mines as well. Hikers and cyclers can also hit the trails around the lake for gorgeous views of the fjord, trees, and water. The best viewing spots of the town and lake are Aussichtspunkt Hallstatt (Hallstatt Viewpoint) on the edge of the lake and Welterbeblick (World Heritage View Skywalk), which offers the highest view of Hallstatt.
While in Hallstatt, adventurous travelers should also visit the Dachstein Giant Ice Cave, which is about 30 minutes outside of the town. The natural site features beautiful, centuries-old ice formations and offers tours lasting about an hour. Getting there from Hallstatt is very simple since there are buses that run from the town to the ice caves (or you can drive yourself). There is also a cable car that takes tourists from the visitor center to the cave. If you're planning a trip to Austria, keep in mind that the country is one of the most overcrowded in Europe, so it's important to plan accordingly to reduce your chances of running into overwhelming mobs.