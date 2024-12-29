One Of The Earth's 'Most Visited Places' Is A Postcard-Worthy European Mountain Town Of Lakeside Bliss

As appealing as it might be to visit somewhere that's a little more off-the-beaten-path, certain destinations are popular for good reasons. Major cities with tons of things to do, beautiful natural wonders, and small yet adorable villages that have a certain claim to fame are all worthy of your travel bucket list — as long as you're okay with being around droves of other tourists while you're there. Hallstatt, Austria, is one such place. Forbes has called it "one of the most visited places on Earth," and there are quite a few reasons why. While the town only has about 800 permanent residents, it still welcomes about 10,000 visitors per day — so there's a good chance that whenever you go, a majority of the people you meet will also be stopping by for a day trip.

Hallstatt is a little over an hour's drive from Salzburg (where you'll find the offbeat Hellbrunn Palace) and about three and a half hours from Vienna. From either city, there is a high-speed train that will take you to Attnang-Puchheim Station, where you can transfer to a local train to Hallstatt. This will save you the trouble of driving and parking in the city, which can be especially tricky during the high tourist season since you can't reserve parking in advance. If you're coming from Salzburg, it is quite easy to travel to Hallstatt for a day trip. But since it's a longer trip from Vienna, it may be better to book accommodation for a night if you don't want to feel rushed.