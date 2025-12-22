Charlotte's Old Military Supply Site Is Now A Thriving Hub Of Art, Shops, And Local Food Stalls
Charlotte, North Carolina, has no shortage of lively neighborhoods. While North Davidson is the perfect urban escape, there are plenty of gems to explore in the city. Whether you're in town for one, three, or seven days, you'll want to add Camp North End to your itinerary to see an up-and-coming artsy district with an intriguing past.
Camp North End is a 76-acre site steeped in history and blessed with a bright future. The site, originally barren farmland, saw its first round of industrialization in 1924, when it was acquired by the Ford Motor Company and housed a manufacturing complex. Later, in 1941, the site was repurposed as a World War II logistics hub by the U.S. military, secretly manufacturing missiles after the end of the war. The site was again repurposed to produce pharmaceuticals until 2016, when ATCO Properties acquired the land and opened it to the public in 2017 as Camp North End.
The idea was to transform the expansive space into a community hub where Charlotte residents and businesses could thrive — inspired by the innovations that took place in this very place. Camp North End is divided into five distinct districts, with food, shops, and more at the disposal of visitors, residents, and business owners alike. The industrial vibes are a total contrast to Fourth Ward, another Charlotte area famous for its historic homes dating back to the 19th century.
Camp North End is perfect for artists, creatives, and foodies
If you walk around Camp North End, you'll see dozens of artworks by local and international artists. The scale of the pieces varies greatly. Some artists have embellished doors for local businesses, while murals take over entire facades, and full-blown installations are showcased. In addition to the public art, there are also galleries and event spaces, like Dupp&Swat and Goodyear Arts.
Shoppers are encouraged to indulge in the little things in life. Pick up your next read at the independent bookstore, That's Novel Books, which sells new and used books while featuring goods from other local businesses. Alternatively, you can stock up on niche stationery at Good Postage or pick up some vintage clothing at the secondhand store Thrift Pony. Still want to nerd out? Check out Hardy Boys, a specialty store selling records and comic books.
Food options for hungry visitors range from fusion cuisine to fast-food favorites. Scratch your street food itch at the Latin American joint La Caseta, or get adventurous by trying out one of the Blasian Asian Way's Korean rice bowls. Sweet tooths will be spoiled for choice with North Carolina-owned brands like Cara's Cookie Company and Seemingly Overzealous Ice Cream. And for those in the mood for a sip, not a bite, see what's on tap at Free Range Bar or enjoy a flavorful mocktail at Sours, a retro-style bar with delicious lemony cocktails. If you want to continue exploring funky art, vintage shops, and dive bars, check out Charlotte's eclectic Plaza Midwood neighborhood.