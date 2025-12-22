Charlotte's Old Military Supply Site Is Now A Thriving Hub Of Art, Shops, And Local Food Stalls

Charlotte, North Carolina, has no shortage of lively neighborhoods. While North Davidson is the perfect urban escape, there are plenty of gems to explore in the city. Whether you're in town for one, three, or seven days, you'll want to add Camp North End to your itinerary to see an up-and-coming artsy district with an intriguing past.

Camp North End is a 76-acre site steeped in history and blessed with a bright future. The site, originally barren farmland, saw its first round of industrialization in 1924, when it was acquired by the Ford Motor Company and housed a manufacturing complex. Later, in 1941, the site was repurposed as a World War II logistics hub by the U.S. military, secretly manufacturing missiles after the end of the war. The site was again repurposed to produce pharmaceuticals until 2016, when ATCO Properties acquired the land and opened it to the public in 2017 as Camp North End.

The idea was to transform the expansive space into a community hub where Charlotte residents and businesses could thrive — inspired by the innovations that took place in this very place. Camp North End is divided into five distinct districts, with food, shops, and more at the disposal of visitors, residents, and business owners alike. The industrial vibes are a total contrast to Fourth Ward, another Charlotte area famous for its historic homes dating back to the 19th century.