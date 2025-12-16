Pennsylvania's Friendly Borough Near Pittsburgh Has A Charming Downtown And Vintage Architecture
The city of Pittsburgh is a staple vacation destination for many reasons, from its Primanti Bros. sandwiches to its wonderful museums and iconic sports teams. Understatement of the century, but the Steel City is brimming with excitement. However, many might not know that there's a hidden gem of a borough near Pittsburgh called Vandergrift. With a population of just over 5,000 residents as of 2023, Vandergrift is a friendly borough with small-town vibes, thanks to its neighborly community. Nextdoor.com gives Vandergrift a rating of 100 for friendliness and events like Festa Italiana di Vandergrift, which celebrates Italian-American heritage through its history, food, and culture. There is also Vandergrift Cleanup Day, which helps foster a strong kinship in the area. Residents have also pointed to family-oriented events and a high-quality church community life as vital for strong relationships.
Vandergrift is situated 33 miles from Pittsburgh, and the charm of its downtown area comes from its historic buildings and preserved architecture, not to mention historic landmarks like the historic Casino Theatre, and its walkable streets and shopping. Founded in 1895, the borough is steeped in history, having been a mill town and an industrial hotbed, where Vandergrift mill became one of the largest mills on Earth. The mill helped shape the town, along with the help of famed architect John Charles Olmsted, who separated the industrial area from the residential and commercial areas.
If you want to travel to Vandergrift, your best bet is to fly to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), located about 50 miles away, which features a sleek new terminal just in time for the holidays. From the airport, the best way to reach the borough is to drive, although there is the option of getting a bus to downtown Pittsburgh and transferring to a regional service.
Architecture and downtown life in Vandergrift
The Keystone State is known for fantastic architecture, and you'll find plenty of Germanic influences in boroughs around Pittsburgh, and Vandergrift is no different. In the downtown area, you can find the Vandergrift Historic District, which features a variety of architectural styles, including Queen Anne, Romanesque, and Colonial Revival. One of the must-see landmarks is the Casino Theatre, the oldest still-active theatre in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The theatre, once a hot spot for vaudeville performers, is not only a great place to see various events but also an aesthetically pleasing Greek Revival-style building with four Greek Ionic columns at the front.
Travelers to Vandergrift can walk the streets and enjoy the Queen Anne and Victorian homes that formed part of Olmsted's layout and design. The Victorian Vandergrift Museum and Historical Society is a must, and has exhibits on the steel mill, foundry, the town's architecture, and overall community life. Adding to its charming downtown area, places like Wooden Door Winery (a local winery in a restored church), Allusion Brewing Company (a fantastic spot for beer, food, and events), and Sweetlane Chocolate Shop are all great stopping points.
Where to eat and sleep in Vandergrift
Pittsburgh is packed with fantastic places to eat, with the city's Little Italy famously full of food and festivals, and Vandergrift holds up its end of the culinary bargain. G and G Restaurant is the borough's top-ranked restaurant on Tripadvisor. Serving up everything from homemade burgers to meatloaf to pies for dessert, G and G Restaurant is a must-visit. Ianni's of Vandergrift is another great spot, and this pizzeria cooks wood-fired pies alongside cocktails, beer, and hoagies. A blogger called Cody Deluisio gave Ianni's of Vandergrift an 8.1 out of 10 rating, writing that it delivers "serious value without sacrificing quality."
Looking for lodging? The best option is Dolly's Guest House, a bed and breakfast just 2 miles away in North Apollo. In addition to offering up a continental breakfast with biscotti, cereal, and coffee, Dolly's Guest House is a real home away from home, situated right along the Kiskiminetas River, making it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts looking to do nearby hiking or fishing. The Old Parsonage B&B is another excellent option, located 5 miles away in Leechburg. What makes this lodging option so appealing is that it is furnished with a plethora of antiques. There's even a Moroccan suite on the third floor, featuring a private full bath. During your stay, you'll get a gourmet, fresh breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays, and two porches for relaxation. After a fun day of history, architecture, pizza, and beer in Vandergrift, a relaxing stay is the cherry on top.