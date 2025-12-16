Pennsylvania's Friendly Borough Near Pittsburgh Has A Charming Downtown And Vintage Architecture

The city of Pittsburgh is a staple vacation destination for many reasons, from its Primanti Bros. sandwiches to its wonderful museums and iconic sports teams. Understatement of the century, but the Steel City is brimming with excitement. However, many might not know that there's a hidden gem of a borough near Pittsburgh called Vandergrift. With a population of just over 5,000 residents as of 2023, Vandergrift is a friendly borough with small-town vibes, thanks to its neighborly community. Nextdoor.com gives Vandergrift a rating of 100 for friendliness and events like Festa Italiana di Vandergrift, which celebrates Italian-American heritage through its history, food, and culture. There is also Vandergrift Cleanup Day, which helps foster a strong kinship in the area. Residents have also pointed to family-oriented events and a high-quality church community life as vital for strong relationships.

Vandergrift is situated 33 miles from Pittsburgh, and the charm of its downtown area comes from its historic buildings and preserved architecture, not to mention historic landmarks like the historic Casino Theatre, and its walkable streets and shopping. Founded in 1895, the borough is steeped in history, having been a mill town and an industrial hotbed, where Vandergrift mill became one of the largest mills on Earth. The mill helped shape the town, along with the help of famed architect John Charles Olmsted, who separated the industrial area from the residential and commercial areas.

If you want to travel to Vandergrift, your best bet is to fly to Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), located about 50 miles away, which features a sleek new terminal just in time for the holidays. From the airport, the best way to reach the borough is to drive, although there is the option of getting a bus to downtown Pittsburgh and transferring to a regional service.