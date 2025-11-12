Pittsburgh's Sleek New Airport Terminal Is Rolling Out Just In Time For The Holidays

No one said traveling over the holidays is easy. According to recent reports, domestic airfares around Thanksgiving are pricier than usual this year. As the record-breaking government shutdown dragged on, some travelers resorted to an absurd car rental hack amid mass flight cancellations. Understandably, many people avoid flying altogether around the holidays. Fortunately, there's some good news to counteract the bad as the busiest travel season approaches — like the fact that Pittsburgh is days away from unveiling a sleek new airport terminal.

The brand-new landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is set to open on November 18, just over four years after the $1.7-billion project broke ground in October 2021. It's connected to the just-updated airside terminal by a Skybridge, a strikingly illuminated structure designed to mimic the experience of exiting Pittsburgh's Fort Pitt Tunnel, which opens to sweeping views of the city skyline.

The architectural addition makes obsolete the airport's old people-mover train, which was comparatively slow and expensive to operate. For travelers, it means quicker connections between security checkpoints and gates — just one of many ways the refurbished airport will run more efficiently. "From a functional standpoint, really, you're going to have a much faster, streamlined security experience," said airport spokesman Bob Kerlik to local news station WTAE Pittsburgh. "You're going to have a faster baggage claim. It's going to be twice as fast to get your bags in the new terminal, compared to the old terminal."