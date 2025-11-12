Pittsburgh's Sleek New Airport Terminal Is Rolling Out Just In Time For The Holidays
No one said traveling over the holidays is easy. According to recent reports, domestic airfares around Thanksgiving are pricier than usual this year. As the record-breaking government shutdown dragged on, some travelers resorted to an absurd car rental hack amid mass flight cancellations. Understandably, many people avoid flying altogether around the holidays. Fortunately, there's some good news to counteract the bad as the busiest travel season approaches — like the fact that Pittsburgh is days away from unveiling a sleek new airport terminal.
The brand-new landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) is set to open on November 18, just over four years after the $1.7-billion project broke ground in October 2021. It's connected to the just-updated airside terminal by a Skybridge, a strikingly illuminated structure designed to mimic the experience of exiting Pittsburgh's Fort Pitt Tunnel, which opens to sweeping views of the city skyline.
The architectural addition makes obsolete the airport's old people-mover train, which was comparatively slow and expensive to operate. For travelers, it means quicker connections between security checkpoints and gates — just one of many ways the refurbished airport will run more efficiently. "From a functional standpoint, really, you're going to have a much faster, streamlined security experience," said airport spokesman Bob Kerlik to local news station WTAE Pittsburgh. "You're going to have a faster baggage claim. It's going to be twice as fast to get your bags in the new terminal, compared to the old terminal."
State-of-the-art new features at PIT
Beyond logistical upgrades, from new security screening equipment and smarter baggage handling systems to cleverly engineered escalators, Pittsburgh International's glow-up also includes plenty of aesthetically pleasing new features. The new terminal has four open-air terraces, providing beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces for travelers to relax both pre- and post-security. A refreshed art collection showcases paintings, sculptures, and installations by a range of artists, over 80% of whom are locally based.
Then there's the significant expansion of the airport's concessions, which will now include outposts of Pittsburgh favorites like the coffee shop Cafe Conmigo and Mineo's Pizza, a local classic that opened in the city in 1958. With more than 6,000 new parking spaces — 2,300 of which are covered, a welcome feature in Pittsburgh's snowy winters — it'll be easier than ever for travelers to access the terminals. It's a win-win situation for Pittsburgh, as the project generated about 14,000 jobs for local workers and is expected to have a significant economic effect (to the tune of $2.5 billion) on the region.
If you're traveling to Pittsburgh soon, don't miss a visit to the Carnegie Museum of Art, the crown jewel of the city's museum scene, which hosts the holiday-themed Carnegie Trees installation opening November 22 for the holiday season. Wherever your final destination, take a deep breath, sign up for alerts from your airline, and try to stay flexible. And remember the words of travel expert Samantha Brown, who recently offered tips for flying during the U.S. government shutdown: "There is no such thing as getting to the airport too early."