These Costco Outdoor Safety Essentials Ensure Hikers And Campers Stay Ready For Whatever Comes Their Way

No one expects an emergency when you go camping or hiking in the great outdoors, but it's important to be prepared for a worst-case scenario. Beyond these five easy items you'll want for a camping trip and outdoor gadgets for cold-weather camping, there are some essential products you should bring to stay safe outdoors, like safety and first-aid kits. Popular warehouse retailer Costco is currently selling two different kinds of essential kits for your next getaway: the SOG Ultimate Camping Kit and the Ever-Ready First Aid Kit, both of which currently retail for $59.99.

The SOG Ultimate Camping Kit includes four practical and potentially lifesaving items for outdoor adventures: a field knife, a folding spade (with a built-in saw), a camp axe (including a built-in can opener and wrench), and a flint multi-tool. The multi-tool can be used as a fire starter and can also act as a safety whistle or glass breaker should you need these capacities in an emergency. Thanks to these practical and versatile items, you'll not only be safer but also be able to start a fire, chop wood, or prepare food while deep in the wilderness.

On Costco's website, the camping kit has a 4.6-star rating with reviews from over 50 customers, with one reviewer, Ovifan, noting, "all the items are very light, compact, and well built." The product received some negative reviews, too, particularly as the axe does not come with its own sheath. The hatchet also received critical feedback from commenter Dan F., who noted that it "performed poorly" and appeared to come apart over the course of a trip.