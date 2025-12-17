These Costco Outdoor Safety Essentials Ensure Hikers And Campers Stay Ready For Whatever Comes Their Way
No one expects an emergency when you go camping or hiking in the great outdoors, but it's important to be prepared for a worst-case scenario. Beyond these five easy items you'll want for a camping trip and outdoor gadgets for cold-weather camping, there are some essential products you should bring to stay safe outdoors, like safety and first-aid kits. Popular warehouse retailer Costco is currently selling two different kinds of essential kits for your next getaway: the SOG Ultimate Camping Kit and the Ever-Ready First Aid Kit, both of which currently retail for $59.99.
The SOG Ultimate Camping Kit includes four practical and potentially lifesaving items for outdoor adventures: a field knife, a folding spade (with a built-in saw), a camp axe (including a built-in can opener and wrench), and a flint multi-tool. The multi-tool can be used as a fire starter and can also act as a safety whistle or glass breaker should you need these capacities in an emergency. Thanks to these practical and versatile items, you'll not only be safer but also be able to start a fire, chop wood, or prepare food while deep in the wilderness.
On Costco's website, the camping kit has a 4.6-star rating with reviews from over 50 customers, with one reviewer, Ovifan, noting, "all the items are very light, compact, and well built." The product received some negative reviews, too, particularly as the axe does not come with its own sheath. The hatchet also received critical feedback from commenter Dan F., who noted that it "performed poorly" and appeared to come apart over the course of a trip.
Camping kit and first-aid kit from Costco
The Red Cross emphasizes the importance of carrying first aid kits when adventuring outdoors, as "they can help manage issues until advanced medical help is available." Costco's Ever-Ready First Aid Kit includes more than 200 items, making it an all-in-one solution for any situation. The product is designed to provide assistance for up to 50 individuals — although you'll hopefully never need to use it for that many people. A wide variety of first-aid essentials are included in the kit: bandages, gauze pads, dressings, thermometers, eye pads, a tourniquet, an emergency blanket, antiseptic wipes and antibiotic ointment, face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, just to name a few. The heavy-duty case has different compartments, and items are labeled as well as color-coded; this is essential for quick access in an emergency.
The Ever-Ready First Aid Kit also boasts a 4.6-star rating on Costco, based on more than 300 customer reviews, with overwhelmingly positive feedback. Reviewer MDaily praised it as the "most comprehensive portable 1st Aid Kit." User bdub echoed this sentiment, saying, "for what this kit contains it's a great value in a comprehensive package." Negative reviews tended to focus on the kit's price. Reviewer Eric Sorensen recommended that customers "shop around for a better product for less money," while commenter ALopez said it's "too pricey for what you get."
Hopefully, you'll never need to use either of these safety kits in an emergency. But it's always a good idea to be prepared — especially if you're camping in the backcountry. These DIY camping hacks from Reddit can also come in handy when planning your next adventure.