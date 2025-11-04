5 Outdoor Gadgets Campers Can't Stop Buying At Costco To Prepare For Cold-Weather Adventures

In my humble opinion, you could probably wear this next piece of gear into a club in New York City. It's that stylish — as you can see in the picture above of me with my Costco Beanie. Okay. Maybe the style is up for debate, but the practicality of this equipment is objectively bright. What better cold-weather camping gadget than something that keeps the heat in and the lights on through the long winter nights?

This beanie, officially anointed the Panther Vision Rechargeable POWERCAP, has a built-in LED lighting system that can illuminate for over 10 hours on its lowest brightness setting. The cap charges via USB, so you can juice up your beanie during your car ride to the backcountry and show up ready to collect more firewood at any time. Despite being a combination headpiece and light source, the beanie is relatively durable. It has IPX4 water resistance, which means it can withstand some splashes, but you should remove the power supply before sending it through the washing machine. The one thing I feel this beanie is missing is some sort of red LED lighting. I love that feature on my other headlamps, as it lets me read in the tent without keeping my camping buddies up and helps me find my way to a campground toilet at midnight without attracting bugs.

It's not quite as versatile as a headlamp, but the fact that it's also a beanie has made it an essential part of my camping kit, and you can grab a two-pack the next time you shop for groceries.