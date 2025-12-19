These 5 Dollar Tree Finds Under $2 Are Affordable Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip

Traveling can be pretty hard on the wallet, so saving money anywhere in the process is welcome. Many people choose to fly off-season, pick budget hotels, or pack everything for a week in a carry-on rather than pay to check a bag, but there is another area where you can save some money: travel essentials. There are some great finds at Dollar Tree under $2, which can save you a chunk of change. You may not think much about some of these items when you travel, but the prices can really add up before you realize it. Plus, there are a few essentials that you may not have ever thought of.

Before we get into these finds, however, you may want to add some of your toiletries to your Dollar Tree shopping list. Items like toothpaste, full-size shampoo, full-size conditioner, disposable razors (10-count), and travel bottles (pack of three for things like your shampoo and conditioner) are all under $2. All of that for less than $10 is a steal, and you'll have better and more exciting things to spend your change on, like a couple of gelatos in Italy, a cup of hot cocoa at a ski lodge in Vail, or some macarons in Paris. Please note that all the prices are as of the time of this writing.