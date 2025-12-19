These 5 Dollar Tree Finds Under $2 Are Affordable Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip
Traveling can be pretty hard on the wallet, so saving money anywhere in the process is welcome. Many people choose to fly off-season, pick budget hotels, or pack everything for a week in a carry-on rather than pay to check a bag, but there is another area where you can save some money: travel essentials. There are some great finds at Dollar Tree under $2, which can save you a chunk of change. You may not think much about some of these items when you travel, but the prices can really add up before you realize it. Plus, there are a few essentials that you may not have ever thought of.
Before we get into these finds, however, you may want to add some of your toiletries to your Dollar Tree shopping list. Items like toothpaste, full-size shampoo, full-size conditioner, disposable razors (10-count), and travel bottles (pack of three for things like your shampoo and conditioner) are all under $2. All of that for less than $10 is a steal, and you'll have better and more exciting things to spend your change on, like a couple of gelatos in Italy, a cup of hot cocoa at a ski lodge in Vail, or some macarons in Paris. Please note that all the prices are as of the time of this writing.
Keep your shoes from getting dirt all over your clothing
While clothing can fold up and toiletries are usually very small, there is one bulky item that drives everyone up the wall when packing: shoes. They're always a dilemma in terms of which ones will fit and how many to bring. Travel pro Samantha Brown's space-saving packing hacks include bringing no more than three pairs of shoes for a week. But no matter how many you choose to travel with, they do get dirty. After doing laundry for your trip, the last thing you need is your sneakers smearing dirt all over that nice shirt you planned to wear to dinner.
However, @thecraftedstudioco posted a video on TikTok with some great tips, and one of them is using shower caps around your shoes. The elastic keeps the caps from slipping off, and the dirt stays contained inside rather than getting everywhere. (You can also use two of them to hold a damp bathing suit if you want to get in one last swim at the hotel pool before heading home.) Dollar Tree has a pack of eight shower caps for under $2, so you can cover all the shoes you're bringing if you're following Brown's advice. If you have a couple of pairs of flip-flops, you can likely fit both in one cap.
The best packing cube dupe comes from Dollar Tree
Packing cubes have really changed the game in terms of keeping suitcases organized. If you've never seen them, packing cubes are individual, zipped cases that help keep your clothing and other travel items organized. For instance, one bag for socks and underwear, another for shirts, and another for toiletries. However, they can be expensive, depending on which brand you purchase. But Cozy DIY Home has a YouTube video that shows how you can use a Dollar Tree item to achieve the same result.
The store offers a pack of three 12-by-15-inch mesh laundry bags for under $2, which work just as well. You can pick up a few of them to help keep all your items organized. You can also use one for all the cords you have to bring with you, so you're not searching for them all over your suitcase when you need them. Another bag would be great for dirty laundry or small souvenirs you purchase along the way. You can also fill them with kids' snacks or plane-friendly activities to keep them together and easy to access, or add beach toys for a tropical family vacation. The travel uses are endless.
Holding your bulkier items together for a steal
Taking everything you think you'll need on vacation is easier with the right packing technique. One of the hacks we love the most is the Ranger Roll method, which can save you tons of space in your suitcase. However, with bulkier items such as heavy hoodies or extra blankets, you may not be able to keep them in a tight bundle. That goes double once you take a few things out of your bag on the first day of your trip. However, Cozy DIY Home has another great tip for you. You can pick up a four-pack of sheet grippers from Dollar Tree for under $2.
If you're not familiar with them, they're the straps that you use on the corners of your fitted sheets to keep them from sliding off. Simply clip the sheet grippers around a larger item you've rolled up to keep it from unraveling and messing up all that perfect packing you've done. This is also great for any down jackets or puffy ski pants you're taking on your trip to the mountains, or for keeping a few smaller items together in your suitcase. (They're out of stock in Dollar Tree's online store at the time of this writing, but you can find them at some individual Dollar Tree stores.)
Taking your jewelry along without losing or tangling it
Another issue that lots of people have when traveling is dealing with tangled jewelry. You want to look your best on vacation, but if you have more than one necklace, chains can get twisted together. The last thing you want to be doing on vacation is sitting on a hotel bed with your hands under a lamp, trying to figure out how to untangle your favorite necklaces. However, there is a really great hack from @thecraftedstudioco in the aforementioned TikTok video that is about to change your whole jewelry experience.
First, grab a pack of 80 straws from Dollar Tree for under $2, and slide your necklace through one, fastening the clasp afterward. This will prevent the necklaces from tangling. You can also get a 50-pack of the larger bubble tea straws for the same price if you have chunkier necklaces. Next, grab a pencil case (there are a number of options) or a makeup brush case to store the necklace-in-straw combos to keep them from ending up at the bottom of your bag. Another tip from the same video is to use a pill case to organize smaller jewelry, such as earrings or pins. That said, it's a good idea to leave your most expensive jewelry at home.
Inexpensive travel organization from Dollar Tree
Organization is essential when packing for a trip, and one item that can really help is a hanging bag for your toiletries. Some of them can be a little pricey, but Dollar Tree has a hanging travel bag for a mere $1.25. It measures 13.7 inches by 26.3 inches and features four zippered compartments and a hanging hook. That's large enough for hairbrushes and larger toiletries if you're not flying or checking a bag. Of course, you don't have to use one just for toiletries. You can pack smaller items that often get lost in your suitcase or carry-on bag, such as cords, and smaller items for plane travel, such as earphones, travel tissue packs, mints, and antibacterial wipes (which you can also get for under $2 from Dollar Tree). Then just roll the whole thing up.
One thing to note, however, is that if you're looking to purchase a single item, you'll need to visit a Dollar Tree store in person, as you'll have to buy some of these in bulk if you order online. You can find their store locator here. Either way, savings like this really do add up. Now all you have to do is decide which amazing restaurant you want to hit or which fun sightseeing adventure to try out with your leftover budget instead!