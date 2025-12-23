Situated Between Charlotte And Myrtle Beach Is Charming City With A Historic Downtown And Lively Festivals
If you're on the hunt for a small city escape in South Carolina that's sure to capture the hearts of culture fanatics, there are plenty of great choices. Whether it's Anderson, known as "the friendliest city in South Carolina" with scenic lake views, or North Augusta, a bustling city on the Georgia border that offers small town charm, a walkable downtown, and unique shops, there's something for everyone. Another outstanding choice is the charming city of Darlington, a quaint and historical spot that offers all the friendly nature of a small town, while still remaining urban enough to have plenty to do.
Darlington is home to five unique historical districts, many of which boast an impressive array of late 19th and 20th century architecture. The Downtown Historic District is perhaps the most notable. Here you can browse intact storefronts of commercial buildings from between 1870 and 1935, many of which are still home to active businesses today. This makes it the perfect spot for not only perusing the stunning architecture, but also for enjoying some shopping. Be sure to stop by the pub on the square during your visit and indulge in some of the delicious American fare on offer.
Downtown, festivals, and local experiences in Darlington, South Carolina
There's plenty on offer for every kind of visitor in Darlington, with lively annual festivals and long-standing traditions that bring the community together. The longest running festival in the county is the Sweet Potato Festival. Attracting over 27,000 visitors each year, this unique day has been a must-do for family fun since 1983. Held on the second Saturday of October each year in the downtown public square, the event boasts live music and entertainment, a car show, children's games, and delicious food, with the most notable, of course, being sweet potato pie. Other festivals include the Taste of Darlington Food Festival and the fun celebration that is Freedom Fest in the summer.
Another great local experience that visitors should be sure not to miss is the Darlington Raceway. Named one of the 10 best cities for NASCAR fans, this raceway is an iconic staple in the city, showcasing major NASCAR events since 1950. Be sure to check the schedule in advance of your visit for race days and tours, but if the events don't line up with your travel plans, then worry not, as the raceway is also home to the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame and the Darlington Raceway Museum.
Things to know before visiting Darlington, South Carolina
Darlington sits between two of the top destinations in both North and South Carolina. It is located just a two-hour drive south of Charlotte, which is home to Plaza Midwood, an eclectic neighborhood that thrives with funky art, vintage shops, and dive bars. Meanwhile, it's also less than two hours from the ever-popular Myrtle Beach. This makes it the perfect centre point for road trips between these destinations. Visitors looking to fly in can head to Charlotte, where they can transfer to Florence Regional Airport, which sits less than 30 minutes from Darlington.
There are a couple of hotel choices for those looking to stay directly in Darlington, though more can be found around 20 minutes south in Florence. Darlington itself is home to Darlington Motel, or the slightly more popular Raceway Inn Darlington, a comfortable spot to stay with rooms starting at just $78 per night. Since the city is relatively small in size, there are no larger chain hotels in the area, making it the perfect choice for a quiet and peaceful city escape.
Those looking to plan a trip to Darlington should try to plan their visit between mid April and early June, or between late August and late October. At these times of year, the weather is best for spending time outdoors and exploring the city's streets, with temperatures typically ranging between 50 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit. This also helps avoid the hot, sweltering weather of the summer months, where the temperatures can get up closer to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.