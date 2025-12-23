Situated Between Charlotte And Myrtle Beach Is Charming City With A Historic Downtown And Lively Festivals

If you're on the hunt for a small city escape in South Carolina that's sure to capture the hearts of culture fanatics, there are plenty of great choices. Whether it's Anderson, known as "the friendliest city in South Carolina" with scenic lake views, or North Augusta, a bustling city on the Georgia border that offers small town charm, a walkable downtown, and unique shops, there's something for everyone. Another outstanding choice is the charming city of Darlington, a quaint and historical spot that offers all the friendly nature of a small town, while still remaining urban enough to have plenty to do.

Darlington is home to five unique historical districts, many of which boast an impressive array of late 19th and 20th century architecture. The Downtown Historic District is perhaps the most notable. Here you can browse intact storefronts of commercial buildings from between 1870 and 1935, many of which are still home to active businesses today. This makes it the perfect spot for not only perusing the stunning architecture, but also for enjoying some shopping. Be sure to stop by the pub on the square during your visit and indulge in some of the delicious American fare on offer.