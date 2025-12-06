Nestled Between Charlotte And Atlanta Is 'The Friendliest City In South Carolina' With Scenic Lake Views
Resting along the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is Anderson, a small city with a population of around 28,000. The charming locale blends historic charm with modern trends, and offers visitors upscale dining, local breweries, art galleries, and museums. There are also several antique shops, boutiques, and farmers markets to browse in the afternoon. You'll have to visit to see it all and learn why it garnered the nickname "The Friendliest City in South Carolina."
Anderson is a stone's throw from the picturesque Lake Hartwell, a man-made reservoir perched along the Georgia-South Carolina state line that has dockside dining and is very famous for fishing. The sprawling, 56,000-acre lake is an angler's paradise that's full of striped bass, bream, black bass, and crappie, and it's surrounded by public land. The city makes a great base for hiking on the many nearby trail systems. Or, there are several state parks in the surrounding area to explore, including Devil's Fork, a lake state park with clear waters to swim, tube, and kayak.
Things to see and do in Anderson, South Carolina
Anderson is a vibrant city with pursuits for every interest, ranging from outdoor adventures to cultural attractions and a downtown that includes a 16-block historic district. If you're looking for creative pursuits in Anderson, there are several art centers and galleries, such as the Bay 3 Artisan Gallery, which consists of a co-op of local artists using different mediums like watercolors, acrylics, and photography. There are several performing arts centers like the Electric City Playhouse or the Market Theatre which showcase well-known stage shows.
Foodie travelers will find plenty of eclectic dining options, including casual bistros and cafes, sushi bars, and seafood restaurants. Anderson is a great place to grab some mouthwatering South Carolina barbecue at classic "cue" joints like the Smokin' Pig or Creekside Bar-Be-Cue, or Southern comfort food at Mama Penn's, or juicy burgers at Arnold's. For craft beer, head to Magnetic South Brewery, which is also home to events like trivia night and live music.
Outside of the city center, one of the major draws for visitors is spending a day on Lake Hartwell, which has several marinas and boat launches that offer pontoon rentals. Non-motorized boats are another great way to explore the shorelines and inlets of the lake during kayak and paddleboard trips. The area is home to two state parks along the lake, Sadler's Creek and Lake Hartwell State Park, and both have incredible hiking trails, picnic areas, fishing piers, and swimming holes.
Planning a trip to Anderson, South Carolina
Although there are several smaller, general aviation airports nearby, including Anderson Regional Airport (which has charter flights), if you're flying commercial, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is your best bet and is about a 45-minute drive to Anderson. Greenville makes a great overnight stay before or after your visit to Anderson, and is home to a flower-filled downtown park with a river, falls, and trails. You can also reach Anderson on the Greyhound bus, or drive there on Interstate 81 or 178.
If you'd like to stay overnight right in downtown Anderson, the Bleckley Inn is a gorgeous boutique hotel that's also a popular place for weddings and other events. If you like the cozy feel of a smaller hotel or inn, there are a number of independently-owned bed and breakfasts in the nearby towns of Pendleton and Starr. Or, for something more conventional, Anderson has several chain hotels like the Hilton Garden Inn or Country Inn and Suites by Radisson.
Those who enjoy sleeping under the stars can reserve a campsite at Sadler's Creek State Park, which has more than 50 sites for tents or RVs. Many of the campsites are set right along the water for million-dollar views of the lake. Alternatively, Lake Hartwell State Park has a greater variety of options, including campsites, lodge rooms, cabins, and villas, making it perfect for family trips.