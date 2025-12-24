5 Affordable Destinations For Retirees In South America, According To Experts

Dreaming of an active retirement without punishing your pension? South America has emerged as a top contender for budget-conscious retirees seeking a high quality of life with a lower cost of living, and the benefits include more than financial flexibility.

For starters, the continent is a nature lover's paradise, from the Andes and Amazon to the Altiplano and Lakes District. South America (SoAm) even claims the island that likely inspired the setting for the book Utopia. Many big cities have become increasingly more cosmopolitan, and the national cuisines are often full of delicious surprises that aren't widely known in North America. Then there are the practical considerations. Do you need an option for quick transit back to the states? Colombia has flights to Miami that take less than three hours, and the time zones are fairly similar with the United States, unlike Europe and Asia.

The big question, of course, is where. The first step is picking the country that best fits your budget and needs. Based on a combination of economic data, media research, expert advice, and personal experience in the region, these five affordable destinations stand out for retirees considering a move to South America.