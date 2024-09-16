The Best Vacation Destinations Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest
If you've ever wondered how people afford traveling to bucket-list-worthy destinations, you're far from alone. While people usually assume that travel is always overwhelmingly expensive and unattainable, that's not necessarily the case. The secret to unlocking affordable adventures is simple: Just go where the U.S. dollar will take you the furthest. Sure, this may mean compromising to some degree and nixing some destinations in favor of cheaper places until that dream trip is more achievable. But, opting for a less expensive country can be well-worth it, especially when there are so many exciting, fascinating, and beautiful places to explore that are also budget-friendly.
With a strong dollar, there's a world of possibilities for U.S. travelers. When it comes to this selection, personal experience was considered, as well as travel blogs, online reviews, and tourism sites. These factors played a large role in determining the very best vacation destinations for you to visit while maximizing your adventure budget.
Argentina
Whether it's soaking in Argentine culture in Buenos Aires, trekking through Patagonia, or exploring wineries, Argentina is one of the best destinations for budget-minded and luxury travelers alike, who will both find that their dollar goes far. Argentina has dealt with inflation and fluctuating prices for decades, which has long made it an affordable destination for U.S. travelers. Although the peso has strengthened recently compared to the dollar, it remains an extremely inexpensive destination for American tourists.
The most affordable accommodations range from $8 to $50 a night, while a four-star hotel stay at Huinid Obelisco Hotel in the heart of Buenos Aires has starting rates of less than $100 a night. As for food, meals at cafes, empanada shops or food-by-weight restaurants are the cheapest options, and will only cost a few dollars. To get the most out of your dollar, bring large U.S. bills, like hundreds, to exchange, and stick to mostly using cash versus a card to receive a discount in some establishments hoping to avoid pesky credit card fees.
Brazil
Brazil is a huge and diverse country with so much to explore, from giant cities to stunning beaches, and of course, the Amazon Rainforest. Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are rightfully popular, and Salvador and Recife, both in the northeast, are also highlights, as is Foz do Iguaçu, home to Iguazu Falls, a natural world wonder. Across the country, visitors will find rich culture, delicious food, and options for an affordable vacation.
The dollar goes far in Brazil, with one dollar equaling 5.47 reais, as of August 1, 2024. Meals typically range from about $5 to $15 — or even cheaper if opting for street food — and public transportation is accessible and extremely affordable, as are Ubers. Finding a place to stay on any budget won't be a challenge either, and visitors will find luxury accommodations for affordable prices. For instance, the four-star hotel, Windsor Tower Hotel in Rio de Janeiro has rooms for as low as $79 per night. Plus, most of the best experiences in Brazil are also free or low-cost, from visiting national parks like Tijuca Forest in Rio, to soaking up the sun in Brazil's gorgeous beaches, while pricier excursions like riding the cable car at Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro only set you back $33.
Thailand
Thailand is another country with so much to offer, especially for budget-conscious travelers. Whether it's the iconic Bangkok, the more underrated, less-crowded Pattaya City, or one of its 1,430 islands, you would never get bored there. Although yes, it has grown more pricey over the years as tourism to Thailand has become more popular, it remains one of the most inexpensive destinations out there.
When it comes to finding places to stay, Thailand really shines in the affordability department, with hostel dorm beds in Bangkok starting at $6. The highly-rated, three-star bed and breakfast, Priya Boutique House is about $125 a night. Many activities are either free or low-cost as well, like exploring markets and enjoying the world-famous beaches. Although you'll find that some Thai temples come with a cost — and a more expensive price tag for foreigners — most are under $15. And, don't skip the street food! U.S. News ranked Thailand number six among countries that have the best food. Sampling Thailand's diverse cuisine through street food is one of the best, and cheapest, ways to experience it, with a full meal often setting you back just a dollar or two.
Mexico
Mexico certainly has its tourist hotspots that have seen rising prices, like Los Cabos and Cancun. There are also plenty of extremely affordable destinations across the country where you can get even more value for your dollar. There are
laid back coastal paradises like Mazunte
, cultural spots like Oaxaca, and urban epicenters like Mexico City, which have hostel beds for as low as $6. Those looking for luxury stays will also be far from disappointed —
in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City offers rooms for about $155 per night.
In Mexico, which is considered one of the world's top culinary destinations, sampling its cuisine is a major tourist attraction in itself. Street food is plentiful in most areas, and you can easily spend less than $5 on a filling meal. Many museums are also affordable — in Mexico City, you'll find that a number of them, like the Folk Art Museum, Carrillo Gil Art Museum, and the San Carlos National Museum are free on Sundays.
Peru
While Cusco and Machu Picchu are perhaps Peru's most well-known destinations, visitors will find that other cities throughout Peru, from the coastal Lima to the colonial-style Arequipa, have much to offer at an affordable price. Those looking for an alternative to Machu Picchu can also consider its uncrowded 'sister,' Choquequirao. For the outdoorsy traveler in particular, Peru has much to offer hikers beyond just the Inca Trail, from the Salkantay Trek, the Lares Trek, and Rainbow Mountain.
Budget travelers can expect to spend as little as $36 a day, including accommodation, activities, and food. Visitors certainly won't struggle to find affordable food options, with filling meals often available for just $3 or so, or even less when opting for street food and snacks. A four-star hotel in Lima, Arawi Miraflores Prime Street, starts at under $100 a night, while hostel dorm beds can be booked for as little as $8. For those looking to stick to a stricter budget, visiting during the shoulder seasons, April to May and September to October, and opting for public transportation instead of flying between cities, are your best bet.
Japan
Japan has seen a tourism boom this year, partially due to the yen reaching its weakest point in three decades. This is great news for American travelers on a budget. The Holiday Money Report, which ranks best-value destinations, even awarded Tokyo the fourth spot. Visitors will find economical options for accommodations, such as the highly-rated three-star Apa Hotel Higashi Shinjuku Kabukicho Tower in Tokyo, which starts at around $60 a night.
But, apart from the ever-popular Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto are also popular destinations for those looking for gorgeous scenery, historic temples, and out-of-this-world food. Those seeking a more off-the-beaten path vacation should also consider underrated destinations like Nara, a relaxed but culturally rich city in the Kii Peninsula, the budget-friendly and historic Kamakura, and the gorgeous beach town, Okinawa. Of course, this hardly scratches the surface of what Japan has to offer. Whether visitors are looking to experience Japan's thriving food scene, interesting culture and history, and beautiful landscapes, there's something for everyone.
Vietnam
Vietnam is considered one of the cheapest countries in the world to visit, and travelers from the U.S. will find that costs are low. Visiting the stunning Ban Gioc Waterfall, the Halong Bay, and the Cat Tien National Park are musts for any nature lover. On the other hand, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi are some of the best places to soak in some of this country's history and culture — and its amazing food. Travelers will also find that traveling between cities is both easy to navigate and inexpensive.
In Ho Chi Minh, it's possible to find a private room in a hostel for under $20 (even less if you're willing to stay in a shared dorm), while Silverland Bến Thành, a four-star-rated hotel, has rooms starting at a little over $100 a night. Foodies will also bask in all that Vietnam has to offer. "The cuisine is eclectic and experimental – you'll rarely find an identical dish on different restaurant menus," wrote Lotus Eaters Travel on their blog, pointing out that noodle and rice dishes typically cost just $1.50, the same as a coffee or beer.
Portugal
Although traveling in Europe can be pricey for many Americans, the dollar and euro have inched closer together, meaning it's a great time to head to Europe. Portugal, in particular, will help you stretch your dollar even further, as it's generally more affordable than other European countries like Italy, France, and the U.K. Lisbon and Porto are obvious choices for travelers, but Douro Valley, known for its gorgeous nature and as the home of port wine, and Sintra, "for its fairy-tale-like palaces," according to one Redditor, are also worth a stop.
You can expect to spend about $15 to $55 per day on food, while sightseeing, including visiting historic castles or museums, is also low-cost. And, a bed in a shared hostel dorm ranges from $20 to $70 or so. For the more budget-minded traveler, visiting during shoulder season (fall or spring) is the way to go, with the biggest difference seen in "tourist centric areas like the Algarve," according to the travel blog, Hopeful Explorers.
South Africa
South Africa is a country full of natural beauty and places to explore, from the gorgeous city Cape Town, the cultural hub Johannesburg, and the quiet and vibrant coastal village, Paternoster. Luckily, American travelers don't have to worry about breaking the bank, either — with a current exchange rate of one dollar equalling 17.99 South African rand, as of August 16, 2024. U.S. travelers will find that hotels, activities, and traveling around the country, whether it's flying, taking a bus or train, or renting a car, are accessible on a budget. The highly-rated, four-star Old Bank Hotel in Cape Town has rooms starting at about $86 a night, while a dorm bed in a hostel can be as little as $12.
With over 600 parks and reserves, many choose to visit South Africa to cross a safari off their bucket lists. While this will likely be the priciest element of any South Africa trip, there are luckily options for various price ranges. For instance, Kruger National Park is known for its accessibility and relative affordability compared to other safaris across Africa.
Colombia
Colombia is another up-and-coming destination, with gorgeous landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich culture. First-time visitors will revel in the historic Cartagena and colorful Medellin, dubbed "the city of eternal spring," for its consistently temperate weather. The four-star Hotel Bolivariana Plaza Medellin has rooms available for just $54, highlighting just how accessible Colombia is. The U.S. dollar goes far here, and as of August 16, 2024, one dollar equals over 4,000 Colombian pesos.
The country is known for its dynamic food scene, and many meals range from about $4 to $6, or even less if traveling in rural areas or opting for street food like empanadas or arepas. Sightseeing and activities are also more than reasonable. Hiking in the Cocora Valley, home to Colombia's national tree, the wax palm, comes with an entrance fee of 5,000 COP, or about $1.25 USD. You can also explore Colombia's historic and vibrant city centers, or relax at the beach for free. A guided tour through the Lost City, built around 800 CE and requiring a three-to-six day trek, is on the pricier end, costing $400 to 600.
Hungary
History fans, art lovers, and those craving a thriving nightlife scene will find much to love in Budapest, along with its affordable price tag for U.S. visitors, of course. "Budapest is worth every moment," said one enthusiastic Redditor, in response to a thread questioning Budapest's addition to their European itinerary. "One of the few cities in Europe that I've visited multiple times. Please do yourself a favor and visit!"
There's even more to do if exploring more of Hungary, and beyond Budapest, visitors can swim in Lake Hévíz, a thermal lake, see historic castles like the Vajdahunyad Castle, and even hike an (inactive) volcano, Gulács Hill. Hungary has accessible public transportation, affordable restaurants, and there are plenty of accommodation options for every traveler. For example, the highly-rated DORMERO Hotel Budapest, a four-star hotel, starts at $89 per night. According to the Travel Cost Index ranking European countries from most to least expensive, Hungary came in at number 33.
Croatia
Croatia is considered an up-and-coming destination both for its Mediterranean ambiance but also for its affordability, and it is often seen as a cost-effective alternative to destinations like Italy. However, Croatia deserves to stand on its own, not as a substitute for other destinations. Highlights include the historic cities Dubrovnik and Split, and
the underrated low-priced island Brač
. Visitors have their pick of hiking, island-hopping (there are over 1,000), and medieval castles galore.
Prices have risen as Croatia has grown in popularity (and since its recent adoption of the euro). But, according to the Travel Cost Index ranking European countries from most to least expensive, Croatia came in at 29. Meals typically range from around $7 to $30, depending on if you're grabbing a sandwich from a cafe, or enjoying a seafood meal at a fancier sit-down restaurant. Croatia also boasts an efficient and affordable bus service, making traveling between cities a breeze. A hostel bed typically starts at about $26, with private rooms starting around $85.
Spain
With the dollar and euro almost even, it's a great time to visit Spain. Particularly if you head to slightly less popular cities like Seville or Granada, it will be even easier to find affordable places to stay and get the most value for your dollar overall. Dorm beds in Granada start at just $22, while
a four-star hotel, has rooms starting at just over $100 a night. But even in tourist hotspots like Barcelona or Madrid, backpackers won't have much trouble sticking to a lower budget.
While some popular attractions like La Pedrera, a historic Gaudi landmark in Barcelona are a costlier, others are free, such as exploring ancient Roman ruins, or wandering around the parks and observing public art. If possible, timing your trip around the first Sunday of the month will be a money-saver. This is when many museums in Barcelona welcome visitors for free (many are free after 3 p.m. every Sunday as well). Looking for restaurants that offer a "menu del día," opting for tapas, and choosing to walk and use public transportation when possible will also be beneficial for budget travelers.
Egypt
Egypt has long attracted tourists for its ancient history, but there's plenty to explore apart from just visiting Cairo and the pyramids. There's also the charming, historic, and
the brightly-hued Nubian Village in Aswan, and Alexandria, Egypt's historic center of academia, just to name a few bucket list-worthy destinations. "Luxor was by far the best. Just wow," said one
. "I cannot count how many times I said 'wow, cool!' at all the sights and everything I learned." Utilizing a tour company will help you get even more out of your trip, according to many previous visitors, which can range from $30 to $100 for a half-day or full-day tour in Cairo.
Travelers will find that prices are comparable to Southeast Asia, with typical food costs ranging from $1 or $2 for street food to $5 to $12 for sit-down restaurants. The cheapest accommodations typically start at $10, while those looking for a luxury stay will be pleased to see their dollar go far. The luxurious four-star Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir in Cairo, for example, starts at $131 a night.
Morocco
There's truly so much to explore in this North African country. There's Casablanca, which is home to the only mosque in the country that non-Muslims can visit, and Fez, known as the spiritual and cultural capital of Morocco. In Marrakech, visitors can experience more of Moroccan culture, through its many monuments, historic sites, and amazing food. And, don't forget about the iconic blue city Chefchaouen, located in northern Morocco in the Rif Mountains. Thanks to the strength of the U.S. dollar, it's all possible without spending a fortune.
Visitors will find many free and low-cost activities in Morocco. The Jardin Majorelle, a gorgeous garden in Marrakech is a must for any visitor, and admission costs less than $30. Finding a place to stay for a reasonable price won't be difficult either, with prices typically around $25 to $30 per night for private hostel rooms. For those looking for more luxury, Riad Albatoul, a boutique hotel in Marrakesh, starts at around $125 per night.
Methodology
In order to ensure that we're offering you the best recommendations for your next vacation, we used a few different factors to compile this list. Personal experience, other traveler's experiences (from travel blogs, Tripadvisor, and Reddit), as well as extensive research (including factoring in the dollar's current value in each destination) were used. We made sure that each recommended country has plenty of affordable activities, excursions and accommodation options as well.