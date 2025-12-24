The Largest Renovation Ever Is Coming To This Busy New York Airport. Here's What To Know

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is the busiest airport in New York City and one of the busiest across the country, according to a 2025 analysis by aviation data platform OAG. With 62 million travelers passing through each year, problems are inevitable. Its complicated layout can challenge travelers trying to make connections, staffing shortages have caused disruptions, and compared with many other U.S. airports, JFK has a reputation for losing passengers' luggage. It's even cited by pilots as one of the airports they secretly despise flying into. Still, the future looks surprisingly bright for the Big Apple's long-beleaguered travel hub. In early 2025, thanks to its expanding lineup of sleek lounges and upscale shops, JFK was named the most luxurious airport in America. And now, the place is undergoing a $19 billion overhaul — the largest renovation project in its history.

The objective is ambitious but straightforward, according to Rick Cotton, the outgoing Port Authority executive director who has overseen renovations at both JFK and LaGuardia Airport. "To make New York and New Jersey airports among the best in the world," he said in a 2024 interview with Engineering News-Record East. "We want the customer experience to be world-class and have a sense of place focused on New York."

The most visible change at JFK is the construction of two new terminals that will replace several aging ones. But that is only one part of the transformation. Given the sheer scale of the project, it can be difficult to grasp just how many updates are underway, both inside and out. The Port Authority categorizes the work into five major areas on its Port Authority Builds website: Terminals 1, 4, 6, and 8, along with improvements to roadways, parking, and other infrastructure.