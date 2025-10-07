The Airports That Pilots Secretly Despise Flying Into

Whether it's long lines or lost luggage, a rough airport experience has the potential to ruin any vacation. After you make it through security and get to your gate on time, the flight is the final obstacle before you're able to let out a sign of relief. Sure, there are plenty of travel tips from experts like Rick Steves to help you navigate difficult experiences in a fairly pain-free way, but for pilots, travel difficulties aren't so easy to fix. Their biggest obstacles? The airports.

Pilots aren't always making the exact same routes every time they're in an aircraft, but after a while they become familiar with how each airport operates. In the same way an average commuter might be familiar with stations along their train route, pilots become familiar with the idiosyncrasies of different airports. Considering their expertise and experience, their perspective on airport efficiency is a valuable one to understand how well some of the busiest airports are actually operating.

We scoured the internet in search of pilots' takes on their preferred and not-so-preferred airports. Using responses from the r/Flying subreddit, we found some very strongly-worded opinions from our guides of the skies. While there were plenty of praises for well-run destinations, there were even more critiques for airports around the world that pilots deem "the worst."

In addition to this Reddit thread, we've searched for responses on Quora and other forums from seasoned pilots on this subject. We did our best to breakdown some of the technical language to give passengers a peak behind the scenes of typical flight interruptions. Whether its remote runways in the Himalayas or an airport surrounded by no-fly zones, here are the airports pilots secretly despite flying into.