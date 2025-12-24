5 Easy Hacks That Keep Your Tent Secure When Camping In The Wind

This is one of those tips that might seem too obvious to mention, but it's a stage of pitching that — especially when the wind is coming in at you hard — can easily be rushed through or overlooked entirely. When the weather is nice, of course, taking the time to check whether your tent is well connected to the ground doesn't feel like a chore. When the wind is hitting you like a force of nature, though, and all you want to do is jump in your tent and cower the night away in a sleeping bag, those extra few minutes of circling your tent and checking everything will seem like an ordeal. But, honestly, it's worth doing and doing right.

Things to consider on this front include adding extra guylines and tent pegs where possible. By adding this additional level of security and anchoring your tent more firmly to the ground, you're reducing the likelihood that your tent — with you inside it — will fly off into the sky like Dorothy during that tornado at the start of "The Wizard of Oz."

Regarding your tent pegs, you'll want to hammer them into the ground at a 45-degree angle (pointing away from the tent). This will significantly increase their hold strength in foul weather. It also means that the guidelines they're keeping secure are far less likely to come loose or, even worse, detach completely. Want to rest a little easier? Angle those tent pegs. Once you're inside the tent, it's worth getting your bulkiest camping gear into the corners. Spreading out the weightier items you have, such as heavy backpacks, will keep your shelter fixed in place and reduce the impact of the wind.