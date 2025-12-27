Midway Between Long Beach And Palm Springs Is California's Renowned Hot Springs Resort
The benefits of soaking in mineral-rich hot springs have been touted for centuries through the ancient practice of balneotherapy, with nature's spas said to provide stress reduction, improved circulation, and pain reduction. They have attracted wellness-seekers to every corner of the globe, from expensive and luxurious hot spring escapes in exotic locales to hidden thermal pools that require a hike through the depths of nature to access. Although California is home to many natural and often rustic hot springs, Glen Ivy Hot Springs is one of the state's most renowned and historic, with a history dating back to 1860.
Glen Ivy Hot Springs is situated on 82 acres of land in Riverside County's Temescal Valley near the city of Corona, about 60 miles east of Long Beach and 80 miles west of Palm Springs. Its therapeutic waters and lush landscapes have been in commercial use for over 160 years, and was incorporated in 1977. Following a wide-scale renovation completed in 2022, Glen Ivy has been the recipient of numerous accolades, from being named the best hot springs resort in North America by Luxe Global to earning USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for being one of the best U.S. hot springs in 2025.
The lushly landscaped resort area of Glen Ivy includes 19 indoor and outdoor pools and water features, including the famous "Club Mud" and a cavernous subterranean area. The expansive spa complex boasts a steam room, saunas, Roman baths, dozens of treatment rooms, and five outdoor massage pavilions. Surrounding the acres of pools, you'll find ample loungers and seating, plus private cabanas, a yoga deck, a beverage bar, dedicated quiet zones, a meditative labyrinth walk, a gift shop, a restaurant, and a smoothie bar.
Glen Ivy's healing waters
Glen Ivy Hot Springs attempts to foster a feeling of serenity and escape as soon as you enter the resort. You may want to grab a coffee and a map before locating the bathhouse to get a locker and change into a swimsuit or prepare for your spa service, if you booked one. Bring your own water canister (there are filling stations throughout the resort), tote bag, headphones, sunscreen, and flip-flops. You'll need a swimsuit, especially a dark-colored, older one, so that you can play in the mud with abandon.
Now that you're ready to step into Glen Ivy's 104-degree geothermal waters for some renewal and rejuvenation, remember that the sulfur-rich waters are good for you, and the odors will become less bothersome after a while. Loaded with calcium, magnesium, potassium, sulfur, and sodium, the carefully calibrated mineral waters are purported to help boost the immune system, relieve aches and pains, and leave the skin soft and silky. Outside the hot springs, Glen Ivy offers a veritable water park of wet activities.
The shallow lounge pool is the geographic and social centerpiece of the resort and an ideal spot to float in the sun or commiserate with friends. Filled with Epsom salt, the covered saline pool aids in the reduction of inflammation and joint pain. For an energy boost and toxin flush, alternate between the hot and cold plunge pools (the cold plunge is a tolerable 65 degrees), or take an AquaFit class in the lap pool. Relax afterward in the hot vista pool, which is perfectly positioned for people to watch the sun set over the Santa Ana mountains while steam rises from the pool, or find solace in the hammocks and cabanas by the North and South pools.
Club Mud and Glen Ivy's special experiences
Now that you've soaked away the day, it's time to get seriously dirty at the iconic Club Mud. Grab a fistful of the locally sourced, nutrient-dense red clay and swish it with some mineral water until it forms a paste — you can even roll it around your hands like playdough if you like — then slather it all over yourself from head to toe. Don't worry about looking ridiculous, because everyone else will, too. Feel the clay dry while you bask in the sun (or in the warm "Wafa" cave), and then submerge yourself in the pool to rinse it all off. Exfoliating and detoxifying with this mud bat can be a relaxing route to smooth, fresh, and deeply purified skin.
Playing in the mud may work up an appetite, which Glen Ivy is more than happy to satiate. Ivy Kitchen serves locally-sourced entrees, pizza, snacks, desserts, and bowls. For something lighter, GOCO Café has you covered for coffee and pastries, plus, you'll find spots for wine, beer, smoothies, and healthy snacks. Staying hydrated is key, though, so remember that water bottle.
For a decadently moisturizing treat, the subterranean Grotto awaits. Once you enter the cave, you're painted all over with a nourishing and aromatic blend of essential oils and plant butters, and then languish in the heated cavern while the mixture deeply penetrates your skin. After rinsing off in the cascading fountain, you're served cooling refreshments. In addition to Club Mud and the Grotto, a wide array of wellness activities are available, from meditation and yoga classes to painting workshops, depending on the day and season. It's advisable to check their website for packages and discounts, such as two-for-one specials, free admission on your birthday, or days and hours with discounted pricing, and special events.