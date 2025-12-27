Midway Between Long Beach And Palm Springs Is California's Renowned Hot Springs Resort

The benefits of soaking in mineral-rich hot springs have been touted for centuries through the ancient practice of balneotherapy, with nature's spas said to provide stress reduction, improved circulation, and pain reduction. They have attracted wellness-seekers to every corner of the globe, from expensive and luxurious hot spring escapes in exotic locales to hidden thermal pools that require a hike through the depths of nature to access. Although California is home to many natural and often rustic hot springs, Glen Ivy Hot Springs is one of the state's most renowned and historic, with a history dating back to 1860.

Glen Ivy Hot Springs is situated on 82 acres of land in Riverside County's Temescal Valley near the city of Corona, about 60 miles east of Long Beach and 80 miles west of Palm Springs. Its therapeutic waters and lush landscapes have been in commercial use for over 160 years, and was incorporated in 1977. Following a wide-scale renovation completed in 2022, Glen Ivy has been the recipient of numerous accolades, from being named the best hot springs resort in North America by Luxe Global to earning USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for being one of the best U.S. hot springs in 2025.

The lushly landscaped resort area of Glen Ivy includes 19 indoor and outdoor pools and water features, including the famous "Club Mud" and a cavernous subterranean area. The expansive spa complex boasts a steam room, saunas, Roman baths, dozens of treatment rooms, and five outdoor massage pavilions. Surrounding the acres of pools, you'll find ample loungers and seating, plus private cabanas, a yoga deck, a beverage bar, dedicated quiet zones, a meditative labyrinth walk, a gift shop, a restaurant, and a smoothie bar.