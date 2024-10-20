The 5 Best Hidden Hot Spring Hikes In California
Soaking in a hot spring pool sounds like something straight out of a hotel's spa service menu — an experience that could cost you a pretty penny in a curated bathhouse, especially somewhere in California. But in the state of glamorous saunas and expensive hotels, there are some hidden spots where you don't necessarily have to break the bank to indulge in a spa-like atmosphere. California has some geothermal wonders that are non-commercialized, natural hot spring pools that the public is permitted to use at low or no costs. However, some of these natural saunas can be a bit hidden and off the beaten path, necessitating substantial walks or hikes to get to them. The trek is often well worth it, though, offering its own experience apart from the pools themselves. As the adage says, sometimes it's about the journey, not the destination.
There are dozens upon dozens of pools, both natural and manmade, from the unspoiled to the built bathhouse, in California — so much so that sites like CaliHotSprings.com offer insight into the pros and cons of each site. Focusing on hot springs with lovely journeys and positive reviews on Cali Hot Springs and Google, this list features the five best hidden hot spring hikes. Accounting for decent lodging availability, trail intensity, and reviewer experience, you can't go wrong visiting California and experiencing any of these natural spa spots.
Hilltop Hot Springs (Near Benton Crossing, California)
A decent option for the beginner hot spring aficionado, Hilltop Hot Springs is a remote pool filled via pipes that funnel the area's plentiful, natural geothermal water. Highly rated by travelers on Google, the pool is known for its expansive, panoramic vistas of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a prime spot for the best autumn views in California. The hike here is more of a well-marked walking path which only takes about 15 minutes from the pool's small parking lot and totals a little more than half a mile. Despite its rather curated experience, the pool is still very much in nature, so visitors are strongly encouraged to leave the pool as they found it — take your trash, avoid using glass, and carry out anything else you may have brought with you.
Yosemite National Park is only about 50 miles away from this spot, an easy day trip from any lodgings you choose in that area. Mammoth Lake is even closer, only 16 miles from the Hilltop Hot Spring. The combination of its short, but sweet hike, beautifully remote location, and budget-friendly status (read: free to the public), Hilltop Hot Springs is an easy way to experience a hidden gem.
Wild Willy's Hot Springs (Near Benton Crossing, California)
The benefit of Wild Willy's Hot Springs, one of the most widely known "hidden" hot springs in California, is that there are a few (sort of) facilities that make arriving and getting to the hot spring just a little bit easier. It is outfitted with a small parking lot and a nicely constructed boardwalk to even out the 10-minute hike to the pools, making it one of the more developed options on this list. "Hidden" definitely describes these popular pools — plunged in the depths of the grasslands (enough that bathers are comfortable going in the nude), the boardwalk is a real help since you likely won't get lost. The trail is elevated; and, in total, it's about a half-mile round trip from the parking lot to the springs and back. If you're a beginner hiker and looking for an easy hot spring, then Wild Willy's is likely for you. But beware, you will be driving on unpaved, dirt roads for at least a mile-and-a-half before arriving at the lot off the main road, so take caution of weather and vehicle types.
With it located just 13.5 miles outside of Mammoth Lakes — and not too far from Hilltop Hot Springs — where accommodations, stores, and supplies are plentiful, staying in proximity to Wild Willy's is easy. However, during Mammoth's popular season from November to June, the town can get a little pricey compared to other hidden hot springs. However, the springs themselves are free to enter which can help if you're on a budget.
Deep Creek Hot Springs (San Bernardino National Forest, California)
From one of the shortest hikes on this list to one of the longest, Deep Creek Hot Springs is a system of geothermal pools tucked away in the boulder-spotted peaks of the San Bernardino Mountains. Deep Creek is "non-commercial" in all the best ways — nothing spoils the natural scenery or potency of the springs. Given the more intermediate-level hike, this spot remains completely underrated and hidden. There are three trails that lead to Deep Creek Hot Springs. From the north via the Bowen Ranch Trail, hikers will confront a steep two-mile trek ending in a river ford and the springs. From the south via the Bradford Ridge Trail, it's a 2.5-mile hike that's equally as steep as its northern counterpart but without the river ford at the end. For those hesitant about the steepness of either of those trails, you can take the western route via the Pacific Coast Trail. While the PCT is known as a difficult West Coast trail where hikers horrifyingly vanish, this six-mile stretch is flat and without river obstacles.
With that said, these hot springs are truly in the middle of nowhere with very few facilities in the area so be prepared with plenty of water and sun protection. There are half a dozen hot pools to enjoy as well as the cooler Mojave River and a small beach nearby. Despite its remote locale, there are a decent number of lodging options in the area, including Bowen Ranch's campground and the larger Arrowhead Campground and Big Bear Campground.
Gaviota Hot Springs (Gaviota State Park, California)
A hidden central coast hot spot (literally), Gaviota Hot Springs (also known as Las Cruces Hot Springs) is a no-muss, no-fuss bathing area with a relatively moderate, yet well-marked, hike. Located just under 40 miles from downtown Santa Barbara, Gaviota Hot Springs is a popular set of pools, so visitors caution that it can get busy during the weekends which sometimes takes away from the overall relaxing atmosphere. The hike is relatively straightforward, though — about a mile per leg — but it can get a little steep at times. With this rather easy hike and proximity to Santa Barbara, it's no wonder locals and visitors alike are willing to wander into the forest to find these pools and that it gets clogged on the weekends.
Gaviota Hot Springs does not permit nudity, so if the possibility of unclothed bathing like at Wild Willy's makes you uncomfortable, Gaviota is a good alternative. Bear in mind that there are parking fees associated with this spot, so if budget is top of mind (aside from naked bathers), opting for a free hot spring experience may be better for you. However, finding lodging at a budget spot in Santa Barbara or Buellton, or opting to camp in the state park itself, is an easy choice for this hot spring.
Montecito Hot Springs (Los Padres National Forest, California)
Hidden, but not forgotten, Montecito Hot Springs near Santa Barbara used to house a Victorian spa resort that was en vogue during the 19th century. However, after a series of wildfires in the 20th century, the resort was reduced to nothing more than ruins and is now a part of the Los Padres National Forest. The pools themselves are closely scattered between canyon walls and require a mild mile-and-a-half hike to get to. The trail is clear and often takes about an hour to reach the springs. There is a small area for parking at the start of the trail, but you will need a National Forest Adventure Pass or American the Beautiful Pass to legally park there. The spring itself is admission fee-free.
Sharing a name with the underrated California beach town, Montecito Hot Springs' very close proximity to Santa Barbara and the resort coastline makes it an extremely accessible hidden hot spring. Though tucked away among forests and canyons, the destination itself is only about seven miles away from downtown Santa Barbara, a city large enough to offer lodging at varying price points. If you're staying near Los Angeles, Montecito Hot Springs is a very doable day trip — it's a manageable two-hour drive away. All in all, Montecito Hot Springs is one of the best hidden hot springs; it has great reviews, a lovely hike, and plenty of facilities in cities nearby.