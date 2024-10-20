The 5 Best Hidden Hot Spring Hikes In California

Soaking in a hot spring pool sounds like something straight out of a hotel's spa service menu — an experience that could cost you a pretty penny in a curated bathhouse, especially somewhere in California. But in the state of glamorous saunas and expensive hotels, there are some hidden spots where you don't necessarily have to break the bank to indulge in a spa-like atmosphere. California has some geothermal wonders that are non-commercialized, natural hot spring pools that the public is permitted to use at low or no costs. However, some of these natural saunas can be a bit hidden and off the beaten path, necessitating substantial walks or hikes to get to them. The trek is often well worth it, though, offering its own experience apart from the pools themselves. As the adage says, sometimes it's about the journey, not the destination.

There are dozens upon dozens of pools, both natural and manmade, from the unspoiled to the built bathhouse, in California — so much so that sites like CaliHotSprings.com offer insight into the pros and cons of each site. Focusing on hot springs with lovely journeys and positive reviews on Cali Hot Springs and Google, this list features the five best hidden hot spring hikes. Accounting for decent lodging availability, trail intensity, and reviewer experience, you can't go wrong visiting California and experiencing any of these natural spa spots.