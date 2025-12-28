Clean Your Dirty Grill While Camping With This Common Food You Already Have

While camping can be one of the most beautiful and even profound adventures a person can have, it can also be overwhelming. Whether it's your first solo trip or you're a well-seasoned camper, there's often something unexpected that comes up to put a ruffle in your feathers. Maybe it's a swarm of mosquitoes that've decided to have a family reunion on your face, or perhaps your zipper gets stuck, and you can't open your sleeping bag. This is where camping hacks come in, which can help create the smoothest experience possible or help you out in a pinch, and many of them involve using items that you probably already have with you on your trip.

Enter the onion, perhaps the most versatile member of the allium family, whose uses are so varied that it can be used to make a natural insect repellent or even soothe an earache (via TikTok). Whether you're bringing your own small grill or using a shared one, you know how frustrating (and gross) it is to cook on a dirty grate. It's best to take the extra step to clean them first. Luckily, all you need is a raw onion and a fork to clean up the grill in no time.