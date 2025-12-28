This Brilliant Dollar Tree Hack Saves So Much Luggage Space By Compressing Your Clothes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As an overpacker who likes to plan for every mood, occasion, and situation, stowing away items based on what-ifs rather than the necessary needs is up my alley. Turns out, an average of 45% Americans also purposefully overpack and only 9% pack lightly, according to a 2024 survey by travel company Upgraded Points. Overpacking is easy and, in some cases, a way to manage anxiety that stems from heading somewhere new and leaving one's comfort zone.

Nonetheless, it's inconvenient. After all, no traveler — even one who is a chronic overpacker — wants to get slapped with overweight baggage fees or arrive at the destination with a sore shoulder. And that's why easy rules to remove items from overflowing suitcases or space-saving luggage hacks (so we can bring back local snacks or souvenirs) are pure gold mines for most of us. More so, when it comes from crafty travelers who share their tried-and-tested tips on how to pack smartly.

In a YouTube video, mother and lifestyle influencer Christina Dennis shares a few Dollar Tree travel essentials that make packing easier. "So much value in one video," "This deserves more recognition," and so read the comments on her upload. One of her tips is to use bed sheet grips to secure bulky clothing pieces, like sweatshirts. Just fold them like you would and loop the grips around to hold in place. This compresses them and also reduces mess, eventually making way for more things. Dollar Tree sells these sheet-grippers at a budget-friendly price, with a 4-pack available for $1.25 at the time of writing. They come with a stretchable strap and a secure lock to safely and firmly hold even the bulkiest of your tops – creating plenty of breathing space in your luggage.