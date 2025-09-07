These New England Destinations Ranked Among America's Finest In 2025 For Fall Foliage Getaways With Charm
There is something seriously cozy about the change of the seasons between summer and fall. The weather is cooling down, the leaves are turning glorious shades of maroon and amber, and we're all just patiently waiting for the moment we can start watching "Hocus Pocus" on repeat. We all do that, right?
Destination-wise, New England is notorious for its stunning fall foliage. As a heavily wooded region of the U.S, the area and states within it transform into a stunning autumnal haven. Even those from outside the U.S. have dreamed of visiting the likes of Vermont during the fall thanks to movie depictions and social media — including "fall's color capital" of Stowe, and other equally colorful beauties across New England during the season.
In fact, according to a recent ranking by Priceline that highlighted the 10 best places in the U.S. to see fall foliage in 2025, three New England destinations worthy of a cozy fall getaway made the list. The stunning picks? Bretton Woods, New Hampshire; Smugglers' Notch Pass, Vermont; and the Berkshires, Massachusetts. As reported by Boston.com, the list was a result of hotel searches between October 10-24 by U.S. travelers in regions known for their fall beauty. Let's take a look at the New England fall beauties you should be checking out this year.
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
The White Mountains of Bretton Woods should really change its name during the fall, as the landscape transforms into a wonderful sea of red, amber, and gold. Hiking the many trails of the White Mountains is a fantastic way to see why Bretton Woods is one of the best places in New England for a fall getaway in 2025. Breathing in the fresh, crisp mountain air surrounded by fall beauty will surely make for an unforgettable experience.
Once in town, there are trails suited to beginners, as well as rewarding summit hikes for those more experienced. One of the best beginner trails is the Artist's Bluff Trail — a 1.5 mile loop hike that offers breathtaking views of Echo Lake and Cannon Mountain. Whichever route you take, though, the abundance of fall foliage is never far from the eye. To make your experience even more memorable, there are also ample opportunities to spot some local wildlife, including moose, deer, and birds.
Fancy a bird's-eye view of Bretton Woods' fall foliage? The Bretton Woods Skyway Gondola is a picture-perfect destination to experience the autumnal bliss of the area. The 12-minute journey offers unbelievable views of Mount Washington and takes you up to a variety of restaurants and hiking trails. Open between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every day between June 14 and October 19, it's a great way to catch the fall colors of Bretton Woods at their peak.
Smugglers' Notch Pass, Vermont
Vermont is world-famous for its stunning fall foliage, making it the perfect fall getaway with so much to see and do. Specifically, Stowe, Vermont, gets all the glory in this regard. Home to the Smugglers' Notch Pass, Stowe is once again getting the recognition it deserves as an excellent fall getaway for 2025.
Unbelievably scenic hikes and drives await at Smugglers' Notch, a notoriously narrow winding road through the Green Mountains, which turn glorious shades of red, orange, and yellow in the fall. Although the pass closes in the winter, as conditions become treacherous and unsafe, fall is the perfect time to visit for a postcard-worthy drive.
To really enjoy the beauty and charm autumn brings to Smugglers' Notch Pass, make sure to make the trip at a leisurely pace to really embrace the season. Better yet, there are also plenty of scenic hiking trails in the area to enjoy by foot. And, let's face it: Is there a better way to get up close and personal with those glorious fall hues? We didn't think so. Once your legs are begging for a rest, the nearby Smugglers' Notch Resort is the perfect spot to relax by the fire with a warm apple cider, giving you ample opportunities to get extra cozy this season.
The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Last, but certainly not least, is the rural Berkshires, in Massachusetts. The Berkshires is dotted with an abundance of quaint and cozy towns — including artsy Pittsfield, with its world-class food and fun located in the heart of the region. Nonetheless, the many other villages and towns of the Berkshires also make for a fantastic fall road trip. That said, your visit should certainly include a drive along the Mohawk Trail, and its famous hairpin turn on Route 2, in North Adams, for unparalleled fall foliage.
To really add to the atmosphere, the Berkshires has roadside farm stands in abundance chock-full of pumpkins, apples, and apple cider to sample or bring home with you. A scenic drive getting lost in the windy roads of the Berkshires is the perfect way to soak in fall in this area, and a walk through these picturesque towns — with a coffee in hand, of course — while perusing the stores is what autumn dreams are made of.
Specifically, Williamstown, in the northern Berkshires, is a truly stunning and charming place to visit this time of year. Set against the backdrop of Mount Greylock, this quintessential U.S. college town — with its quaint architecture and imposing church spires surrounded by fall colors — is a real dream come true. Brimming with farmers markets and apple orchards, it doesn't get much better than that.