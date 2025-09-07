These New England Destinations Ranked Among America's Finest In 2025 For Fall Foliage Getaways With Charm

There is something seriously cozy about the change of the seasons between summer and fall. The weather is cooling down, the leaves are turning glorious shades of maroon and amber, and we're all just patiently waiting for the moment we can start watching "Hocus Pocus" on repeat. We all do that, right?

Destination-wise, New England is notorious for its stunning fall foliage. As a heavily wooded region of the U.S, the area and states within it transform into a stunning autumnal haven. Even those from outside the U.S. have dreamed of visiting the likes of Vermont during the fall thanks to movie depictions and social media — including "fall's color capital" of Stowe, and other equally colorful beauties across New England during the season.

In fact, according to a recent ranking by Priceline that highlighted the 10 best places in the U.S. to see fall foliage in 2025, three New England destinations worthy of a cozy fall getaway made the list. The stunning picks? Bretton Woods, New Hampshire; Smugglers' Notch Pass, Vermont; and the Berkshires, Massachusetts. As reported by Boston.com, the list was a result of hotel searches between October 10-24 by U.S. travelers in regions known for their fall beauty. Let's take a look at the New England fall beauties you should be checking out this year.