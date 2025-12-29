Georgia's 'First Mountain City' Is A Blue Ridge Beauty With A Walkable Downtown And Nearby Wineries

Jasper's small-town atmosphere comes with a charming, well-stocked downtown. Visitors will find several reasonable ways to spend some money without needing a car. The Wilson Company Store, right on Main Street, offers a well-curated collection of snazzy threads at reasonable prices. A two-minute stroll leads to Jasper Ga Antiques and Things, housing 10,000 square feet of treasures and knick-knacks galore. Jasper's downtown offers plenty of shopping options, with more shops and locally-owned boutiques lining a three-block stretch, all within walking distance. When you work up an appetite, pop into The Lunch Box, just off Main Street, which has a sandwich menu as no-frills as its name, yet packs plenty of flavor. Or have a glass of wine first.

Jasper has a robust viniculture scene. Reviews of the local wineries and vineyards suggest you can't go wrong with whatever you choose. Stop by Fainting Goat Vineyards and Winery, which mixes its wines with outstanding views of the surrounding area and tongue-in-cheek fun. The Cairn View Winery offers a personalized tasting experience for those who fancy themselves connoisseurs. Be careful about overdoing the wine, though. Jasper has quite a slammer.

The Old Pickens County Jail cuts an imposing figure on the city's Main Street. Fortunately, the facility is now a relic on the National Register of Historic Places, its ominous gallows installed but never used. The jagged marble facade and turret-like columns cast a stern gaze towards onlookers. It looks exactly like someplace you'd end up in after a police officer puts handcuffs on you. Or something built in Minecraft. The grey-white building served initially as a detention facility and quarters for the sheriff, but now, it's known for its museum and its spooky past, which draws lovers of the supernatural.