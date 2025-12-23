Rick Steves' Protégé Never Travels Without One Small, Handy, And Affordable Tool For Motion Sickness
If you're prone to motion sickness, chances are traveling by boat is not your favorite kind of vacation. Cruises, sailing, and even long bus rides on windy roads may bring on sickness, and with it, travel anxiety. Even the thought of booking a cruise to travel the world and make lasting memories comes with a bit of dread. To combat this, travel expert Rick Steves' protege Cameron Hewitt never travels without one small, handy, and affordable tool for motion sickness. And, you can fit it just about anywhere in your luggage.
Sea-Band Wristbands are small bracelets that place pressure on your wrist to help naturally combat nausea and motion sickness. While this small device is extremely popular among those who suffer from seasickness, it can also help fight off all kinds of motion sickness. "I'm fortunate not to have too many problems with motion sickness," Cameron Hewitt wrote on Rick Steves' blog, "But you never know when you'll wind up on a plane through heavy turbulence, or a bus ride on a serpentine mountain road, or a boat on rough seas. These elastic bands slip onto your wrists, with little beads aimed at pressure points related to combating nausea." These bracelets are small enough to carry with you anywhere, should you unexpectedly need to whip them out on a trip. Put them on before you travel, and push and hold down on the little bead when any nausea occurs.
How do sea-sickness bands work?
Sea-Band Wristbands and similar bracelets made by other brands are acupuncture bracelets that place pressure on a spot on the inside of your wrist. This acupuncture point is supposed to help with feelings of motion sickness, and the bracelet will hold pressure there for you consistently. They are, as of December 2025, available at Walmart for around $9 per pack. You can also purchase this product on Amazon (for around $15) and from other retailers.
Generally, reviewers say that the bands have greatly helped reduce nausea and dizziness, both on a boat or in a car, and in other situations. "I wore these bands for my first trimester and well into my second trimester to help with morning sickness. These helped me through my most nauseous times," one reviewer wrote. The bands are also said by reviewers to relieve vertigo on solid ground and aid in alleviating dizziness as well.
While these bands are not an end-all, be-all cure for extreme motion sickness, they can help relieve symptoms for a lot of people. There are other tricks to try, like sitting by the wing if you're worried about getting motion sickness during your flight. If you're especially prone to seasickness or motion sickness, just having these on hand may not feel like enough. This game-changing natural remedy soothes motion sickness quickly and barely takes up any space in your luggage – ginger!