Rick Steves' Protégé Never Travels Without One Small, Handy, And Affordable Tool For Motion Sickness

If you're prone to motion sickness, chances are traveling by boat is not your favorite kind of vacation. Cruises, sailing, and even long bus rides on windy roads may bring on sickness, and with it, travel anxiety. Even the thought of booking a cruise to travel the world and make lasting memories comes with a bit of dread. To combat this, travel expert Rick Steves' protege Cameron Hewitt never travels without one small, handy, and affordable tool for motion sickness. And, you can fit it just about anywhere in your luggage.

Sea-Band Wristbands are small bracelets that place pressure on your wrist to help naturally combat nausea and motion sickness. While this small device is extremely popular among those who suffer from seasickness, it can also help fight off all kinds of motion sickness. "I'm fortunate not to have too many problems with motion sickness," Cameron Hewitt wrote on Rick Steves' blog, "But you never know when you'll wind up on a plane through heavy turbulence, or a bus ride on a serpentine mountain road, or a boat on rough seas. These elastic bands slip onto your wrists, with little beads aimed at pressure points related to combating nausea." These bracelets are small enough to carry with you anywhere, should you unexpectedly need to whip them out on a trip. Put them on before you travel, and push and hold down on the little bead when any nausea occurs.