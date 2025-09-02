This Game-Changing Natural Remedy Soothes Motion Sickness Quickly And Barely Takes Up Any Space In Your Luggage

If you want to use ginger for motion sickness, there are several ways to do it. You can simply grab a piece of ginger root and chew it, but the flavor may be too intense for some. You can also try it in tea form by cutting off a slice and putting it in hot water with lemon, or by purchasing pre-made tea bags where the main ingredient is ginger root. If you prefer something solid, you can try looking for ginger lozenges or even ones that come in capsule form. You may want to have some before you head out in whatever mode of transport makes you motion sick, but you can also take it once the symptoms start. It isn't clear exactly how it works, but it's a remedy that's been used for thousands of years for nausea.

Of course, ginger isn't the only option that can help you feel better when you have motion sickness. You can also try treating nausea with another natural remedy, the green apple, as its soluble fiber from pectin may slow your digestion. However, that might be a little harder to slip into a pocket. Along with these edible remedies, you can also keep some tips in mind, like focusing on the horizon or a stationary object ahead, avoiding reading or using devices like your phone, and steering clear of strong scents. If you tend to get motion sickness on a plane, choose a seat that's somewhere within the front area of the economy section, since that's the most stable part. And if you're feeling hungry while nauseated, opt for something bland like crackers, and only chew small amounts.