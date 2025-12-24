Walmart's Portable Toilet Is A Travel-Friendly Option When Camping Or On The Road
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While traveling, having a place to go to the bathroom can at times be hard to come by. Walmart, though, has a portable folding toilet that can provide a spot to use the bathroom while on the go. The Ozark Trail Folding Portable Camp Toilet is designed to take up minimal space so that it's there when you need it, no matter where you are. The toilet folds up to 5 inches, so it can be easily stored. While you may worry that the folding toilet isn't very sturdy, it's actually rated to hold up to 300 pounds. It's also advertised as comfortable, sitting at 14.5 inches tall.
The camping toilet is rated 3.4 out of five stars by customers, with reviews such as Luci's, who said it is "perfect for camping or for your car." Customer Lori said, "It's durable, the legs fold, and it has a handle." The toilet costs just under $30, which makes it more appealing to customers than some of the other more expensive options on the market. Customer Janet's review on the website says that "for the price, this is perfect." In contrast, other users are not convinced, with several reviews saying that the toilet is unstable or that the legs broke while they were setting it up. Overall, the consensus seems to be that if your priority is convenience and portability, then it could be worth it. Still, it may not be the right choice if you're looking for something ultra-comfortable.
Downsides to the Ozark Trail camping toilet
A bag needs to be attached to the Ozark Trail camping toilet, but they have to be purchased separately. The toilet waste bags designed to go with the toilet can be found at Walmart for $17.97 for a box of six. The website does not make it clear that you have to purchase the bags separately from the toilet, unless you specifically choose the option to buy them together. Customer Chelsea said, "I wish it came with at least a few of the necessary bags that you instead have to purchase separately." Another important thing to note is that this item is non-returnable, so if you do choose to purchase it, it's yours to keep. This upset people, who say they realized they couldn't return it after they had trouble setting it up and getting the toilet to function as they wanted. Walmart customer Sonja said, "The legs came off while putting them in place, and now I can't return it."
If you are looking for a compact and affordable camping toilet, this could be a good fit. Customers say the toilet is also useful for truck drivers and emergency situations as a backup toilet. But if you don't want to fool with buying something you won't be able to return, and you're feeling handy, you can test out the pool noodle hack for a quick and easy camping toilet. And if you are using a portable toilet while on the go, it is important to think about how you will keep your hands clean, which you can do by making your own camping sink with this easy DIY hack. While you're at it, here are even more DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure.