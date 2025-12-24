Walmart's Portable Toilet Is A Travel-Friendly Option When Camping Or On The Road

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While traveling, having a place to go to the bathroom can at times be hard to come by. Walmart, though, has a portable folding toilet that can provide a spot to use the bathroom while on the go. The Ozark Trail Folding Portable Camp Toilet is designed to take up minimal space so that it's there when you need it, no matter where you are. The toilet folds up to 5 inches, so it can be easily stored. While you may worry that the folding toilet isn't very sturdy, it's actually rated to hold up to 300 pounds. It's also advertised as comfortable, sitting at 14.5 inches tall.

The camping toilet is rated 3.4 out of five stars by customers, with reviews such as Luci's, who said it is "perfect for camping or for your car." Customer Lori said, "It's durable, the legs fold, and it has a handle." The toilet costs just under $30, which makes it more appealing to customers than some of the other more expensive options on the market. Customer Janet's review on the website says that "for the price, this is perfect." In contrast, other users are not convinced, with several reviews saying that the toilet is unstable or that the legs broke while they were setting it up. Overall, the consensus seems to be that if your priority is convenience and portability, then it could be worth it. Still, it may not be the right choice if you're looking for something ultra-comfortable.