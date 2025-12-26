Wisconsin's Sleepy Village Near Green Bay Has Midwest Charm And Friendly Vibes

Wisconsin is much more than a flyover state — beyond natural attractions like the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and the beaches of Door County, there are plenty of charming small towns to explore. A short 20-minute drive from the city of Green Bay — which is one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live — brings you to the laid-back community of Denmark, which Dallaire Realty calls, "a masterpiece of historic charm blended with modern conveniences." This little village is well worth a trip when exploring Green Bay and the Badger State.

Denmark was first established by Danish immigrants in 1848. More people arrived, and so did the railroad in 1906, boosting transport links — Denmark then became a hub for the dairy industry. Today the village's population is about 2,400, according to Data USA. There are a smattering of attractions to enjoy here, from friendly local businesses to outdoor nature trails and parks.