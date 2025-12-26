Wisconsin's Sleepy Village Near Green Bay Has Midwest Charm And Friendly Vibes
Wisconsin is much more than a flyover state — beyond natural attractions like the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and the beaches of Door County, there are plenty of charming small towns to explore. A short 20-minute drive from the city of Green Bay — which is one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live — brings you to the laid-back community of Denmark, which Dallaire Realty calls, "a masterpiece of historic charm blended with modern conveniences." This little village is well worth a trip when exploring Green Bay and the Badger State.
Denmark was first established by Danish immigrants in 1848. More people arrived, and so did the railroad in 1906, boosting transport links — Denmark then became a hub for the dairy industry. Today the village's population is about 2,400, according to Data USA. There are a smattering of attractions to enjoy here, from friendly local businesses to outdoor nature trails and parks.
Enjoy Denmark's charming village atmosphere
One of the main reasons to visit Denmark is the friendly and welcoming vibes in the village. The Village of Denmark rates the high quality of life, safe neighborhoods, and peaceful setting as some of the highlights. Experience it for yourself with a meal at Suster's Arcade, a family-owned restaurant that's been operating since 1909 — it's the #1 rated restaurant in town on TripAdvisor, with a 4.3-star rating. They're best known for their broasted chicken, so come hungry.
A trip to Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery, Denmark Distillery, and New Denmark Brewing Company is a must. This unique spot encourages you to "taste the trifecta," as wine, spirits, and beer are all made on site. The vineyard opened in 2013, with the distillery following in 2018 and the brewery in 2021. Beyond their alcoholic options, they also serve kombucha and light food like pizzas and cheese boards in the tasting/taproom.
Planning your trip to Denmark
Beyond local food and drink options, spend some time exploring the outdoors around Denmark. The Devil River State Trail is 15-mile linear trail that starts in Denmark, and it's great for bikers and walkers. In winter, it's popular for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. You'll pass wetlands, farmland, and prairies as you follow the route through the countryside. Neshota County Park also offers opportunities for outdoor recreation, with 260 acres to explore on the trails around the rivers and woods. Veterans Memorial Park covers 30 acres and features a playground and a seasonal wading pool.
Thanks to Denmark's proximity to Green Bay, it's easy to get here. The closest major airport is Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, which is a 25-minute drive from Denmark. It's best to have your own vehicle to travel around. If you're planning on staying overnight, check into the Cobblestone Inn and Suites, which offers comfortable rooms, complimentary breakfast, and an indoor pool. They also run a shuttle service on gamedays, making it a convenient option if you're tailgating at historic Lambeau Field. Continue on your Wisconsin adventure and relax on the lakefront in underrated Oshkosh.