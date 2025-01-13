Tailgating At This Historic Midwest Stadium Is On Every American Football Fan's Bucket List

True sports fans know that one U.S. football stadium is arguably its most iconic (although diehards of a few fanbases would surely engage in debate). Green Bay's historic Lambeau Field in Wisconsin dates back to 1957. While it is younger than the Chicago Bear's legendary Soldier Field, which turned 100 years old in 2024, it's certainly one of the NFL's most impressive. Lambeau Field may not be the league's oldest stadium, but it maintains another sort of status. Some fans claim that the modern U.S. custom of tailgating originates at the venue. This epic tradition is followed by fan bases around the country that have their own unique spins.

Whether you experience the delicious pre-game barbecue in Kansas City and Dallas or the notoriously high-spirited atmospheres in Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, a tailgate is something everyone must try at least once. Even those who may not understand the rules of the game once the ball kicks off will understand the rules of a tailgate, with tons of drinks, food, and excited fans. To participate in this tradition, there's no place better than the home of the Green Bay Packers: Lambeau Field.