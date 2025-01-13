Tailgating At This Historic Midwest Stadium Is On Every American Football Fan's Bucket List
True sports fans know that one U.S. football stadium is arguably its most iconic (although diehards of a few fanbases would surely engage in debate). Green Bay's historic Lambeau Field in Wisconsin dates back to 1957. While it is younger than the Chicago Bear's legendary Soldier Field, which turned 100 years old in 2024, it's certainly one of the NFL's most impressive. Lambeau Field may not be the league's oldest stadium, but it maintains another sort of status. Some fans claim that the modern U.S. custom of tailgating originates at the venue. This epic tradition is followed by fan bases around the country that have their own unique spins.
Whether you experience the delicious pre-game barbecue in Kansas City and Dallas or the notoriously high-spirited atmospheres in Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, a tailgate is something everyone must try at least once. Even those who may not understand the rules of the game once the ball kicks off will understand the rules of a tailgate, with tons of drinks, food, and excited fans. To participate in this tradition, there's no place better than the home of the Green Bay Packers: Lambeau Field.
Lambeau Field's epic tailgating
While fans dreaming of the tailgate experience across the Atlantic should check out the best bars in Europe to catch an American football game, those in the U.S. should head to Lambeau Field. This venue is certainly at the top of a lot of bucket lists and is famed for its famous dairy-adorned fans, known as Cheeseheads.
The Packers are one of the NFL's oldest teams. It also has one of the most iconic U.S. sports clubs, whose fans reportedly began tailgating years before the team was officially established in 1921. The custom actually is believed to have originated as a way for civilians to encourage soldiers in battle during the Civil War.
Nowadays, Lambeau Field's parking lot turns into a party, filled with cars, green and yellow jerseys, and a ton of fun. If you're interested in bringing your own ride to host a party, you'll need to buy a lot pass from one of the online sellers like Green Bay Ticket Service. If it's your first time bringing supplies, then definitely don't forget these five tailgate accessories perfect for everything from football games to camping.
How travelers can experience the party
For travelers coming from outside the region who may not be able to haul all the necessary accessories with them, don't fret! Packers fans are renowned for their Wisconsin hospitality, so adventurous tourists should strike up a conversation with a local to get an invitation to one of the seemingly limitless Cheesehead parties. Another great option is to head over to Johnsonville Tailgate Village, which features a bar, kitchen, and party deck. There are also a number of tailgate parties hosted outside the gates by bars, like the local favorite D2 Sports Pub. Some offer unlimited food and drink before the game.
The pleasant city of Green Bay, with a population of just over 100,000 people and located about 120 miles from the popular Milwaukee, is also worth exploring. Some great places to enjoy the region's delicious cheeseburgers or brats after the game are Kroll's West and the Green Bay Distillery. Depending on how long you plan to stay in the area, you should definitely consider traveling around Wisconsin, a beautiful state filled with lakes and bohemian vibes. One great way to bask in nature and refresh yourself the day after a Packers victory is to head over to Wisconsin's beautiful Door County on its stunning coastal byway.