Just Outside Of Aspen Is Colorado's Quiet Mountain Town With A Legendary Tavern
Each winter, travelers flock to Colorado for skiing and style, as the mountain state takes the crown as America's best for a luxurious winter vacation. The most glamorous hub is arguably the celeb-ridden alpine playground of Aspen, known for its four mountains, five-star hotels, designer shopping, and historic architecture. However, visitors seeking a break from the blingy bustle should venture just about 8 miles from downtown Aspen to the relaxed and beautiful Roaring Fork Valley community of Woody Creek. Here, nature reigns supreme with plentiful outdoor adventures, and dining is decidedly low-key at the eclectic Woody Creek Tavern.
In the shadow of Colorado's mighty Rocky Mountains, Woody Creek measures just over half a square mile on the banks of the Roaring Fork River. It came into the spotlight in 1969 when Hunter S. Thompson, the acclaimed author and journalist, purchased Owl Farm in Woody Creek and lived there until his death in 2005. Not far from his property is the Woody Creek Tavern, a log cabin dating to the 1940s that was transformed in 1980 into a convivial hangout beloved by Aspen locals and visitors alike. In the summer and fall, visitors can tackle the extensive hiking trails that wend through Woody Creek's wildflower meadows and aspen trees, while the Roaring Fork River invites fly-fishing, whitewater rafting, and river floats. And once the snow falls, the mountains of Aspen-Snowmass Ski Resort are a short drive away.
Woody Creek is just a 5-minute drive from Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major US cities, and a 3.5-hour drive from Denver. The best time to visit is either the winter season for skiing and snowy activities (typically late November to mid-April) or the summer months for hiking, fly fishing, horseback riding, and more.
Where to dine and stay in Woody Creek
The primary dining option in Woody Creek is the iconic Woody Creek Tavern, where the cozy pub room is covered in photographs and memorabilia and festooned with colorfully illuminated string lights. During the warmer months, patrons can dine on the outdoor patio surrounded by flower boxes. Open daily from 11 a.m. until close (whenever that may be), the tavern serves up a combination of classic American dishes and Latin-American specialties. Begin with salsa verde nachos, buffalo wings, or the onion rings, before generous platters of bison burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, Argentinian sausage, Cajun Rocky Mountain trout, or churrasco steak with chimichurri sauce. Cap off the meal with the restaurant's sole dessert: a rich chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream. The bar pours up famous WCT margaritas, cocktails made with Woody Creek bourbon, and draft beers. "The Woody Creek Tavern is the antithesis of Aspen dining," wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. "Divey. Funky. Fun and laid back. And a bonus: the burgers and beer were outstanding."
Though there are no hotels in Woody Creek, travelers can rent properties on Airbnb, such as a cozy log cabin or an adobe-style residence. (Despite its under-the-radar vibe, real estate in Woody Creek is still extremely expensive, with the median home sale price hovering around $4 million, and listings here regularly exceeding the $20 million mark.) For visitors looking for hotels, there are a number of options in nearby Snowmass Village that are ski-in/ski-out, such as the luxe Viceroy Snowmass. In neighboring Aspen, check out the historic Hotel Jerome, which dates to 1899, or The Little Nell, a chic resort directly at the base of Aspen Mountain.
Outdoor adventures in Woody Creek
Despite its petite size, Woody Creek is an ideal base for a vast array of outdoor adventures. Next to Woody Creek Tavern is the Aspen Outfitting Company, which has been offering active excursions in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1969. From here, you can head out on guided fly-fishing trips in the Roaring Fork River to catch and release species such as rainbow and brown mountain trout. The four-hour trips with a guide and equipment included are priced at $425 for one person or $525 for two people. Younger children or beginners can try pond fishing first to get a hang of it, while experts may want to head out on float fishing trips to fish in more remote parts of the river. Other exciting adventures include clay target shooting, horseback riding, whitewater rafting, and guided hikes.
The Rio Grande Trail runs right through Woody Creek, a 42-mile former railroad track that's now an asphalt path connecting Aspen to Glenwood Springs, one of America's most charming river towns. Here you can walk, run, bike, horseback ride, and skateboard past beautiful meadows, rushing rivers, and towering trees, all with stunning mountain panoramas. For more of a challenge, embark on the Woody Creek trailhead, which connects to the Hunter Creek Trail, a journey of about 16 miles. This full-day hike is strenuous and traverses through the White River National Forest. Once the snow falls, head to one of Aspen-Snowmass' four mountains for skiing and snowboarding on over 5,700 acres of skiable terrain.