Just Outside Of Aspen Is Colorado's Quiet Mountain Town With A Legendary Tavern

Each winter, travelers flock to Colorado for skiing and style, as the mountain state takes the crown as America's best for a luxurious winter vacation. The most glamorous hub is arguably the celeb-ridden alpine playground of Aspen, known for its four mountains, five-star hotels, designer shopping, and historic architecture. However, visitors seeking a break from the blingy bustle should venture just about 8 miles from downtown Aspen to the relaxed and beautiful Roaring Fork Valley community of Woody Creek. Here, nature reigns supreme with plentiful outdoor adventures, and dining is decidedly low-key at the eclectic Woody Creek Tavern.

In the shadow of Colorado's mighty Rocky Mountains, Woody Creek measures just over half a square mile on the banks of the Roaring Fork River. It came into the spotlight in 1969 when Hunter S. Thompson, the acclaimed author and journalist, purchased Owl Farm in Woody Creek and lived there until his death in 2005. Not far from his property is the Woody Creek Tavern, a log cabin dating to the 1940s that was transformed in 1980 into a convivial hangout beloved by Aspen locals and visitors alike. In the summer and fall, visitors can tackle the extensive hiking trails that wend through Woody Creek's wildflower meadows and aspen trees, while the Roaring Fork River invites fly-fishing, whitewater rafting, and river floats. And once the snow falls, the mountains of Aspen-Snowmass Ski Resort are a short drive away.

Woody Creek is just a 5-minute drive from Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, which receives nonstop flights from many major US cities, and a 3.5-hour drive from Denver. The best time to visit is either the winter season for skiing and snowy activities (typically late November to mid-April) or the summer months for hiking, fly fishing, horseback riding, and more.