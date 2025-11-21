This Mountain State Takes The Crown As America's Best For A Luxurious Winter Vacation

As temperatures start to drop and rumors of snow begin, visions of a winter vacation in the mountains spring to mind. Many U.S. states offer top-rated ski slopes, with terrain ranging from beginner to advanced. But there are a number of destinations that transform the classic ski trip into a truly five-star getaway, even for those who don't ski. Think Alpine-inspired resorts, private members' clubs on the slopes, stylish shopping in town, and candlelit fine dining to close out an adventure-filled day. Wander, a vacation rental site, compiled a Winter Vacation Index that aggregates a wide range of data points per U.S. state, including the number of ski resorts, average snowfall, private aviation operators, and price of a weekday ski pass. According to the index, Colorado sets the standard for the most luxurious winter vacation. However, serious skiers shouldn't worry that it's all fluff: Colorado also has the absolute best skiing in the U.S.

Whether you've secured the Epic, Ikon, or Indy ski pass for the season or are just looking for a weekend escape out west, Colorado beckons skiers of all abilities, as well as discerning travelers seeking the pinnacle of lodging, dining, shopping, and more. With 41 ski resorts in Colorado to choose from, where does one begin? While every traveler has a different concept of a luxurious winter vacation, whether that entails heli-skiing in untouched powder or getting sprayed with actual Champagne on the slopes, Colorado delivers. Since all this extravagance comes at a sky-high price, it should come as no surprise that Colorado's Aspen Snowmass Resort is the priciest vacation destination in the U.S. In fact, POWDER Magazine rounded up the six most expensive ski resorts in the country, and half of them are found in Colorado: Aspen, Vail, and Beaver Creek.