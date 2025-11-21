This Mountain State Takes The Crown As America's Best For A Luxurious Winter Vacation
As temperatures start to drop and rumors of snow begin, visions of a winter vacation in the mountains spring to mind. Many U.S. states offer top-rated ski slopes, with terrain ranging from beginner to advanced. But there are a number of destinations that transform the classic ski trip into a truly five-star getaway, even for those who don't ski. Think Alpine-inspired resorts, private members' clubs on the slopes, stylish shopping in town, and candlelit fine dining to close out an adventure-filled day. Wander, a vacation rental site, compiled a Winter Vacation Index that aggregates a wide range of data points per U.S. state, including the number of ski resorts, average snowfall, private aviation operators, and price of a weekday ski pass. According to the index, Colorado sets the standard for the most luxurious winter vacation. However, serious skiers shouldn't worry that it's all fluff: Colorado also has the absolute best skiing in the U.S.
Whether you've secured the Epic, Ikon, or Indy ski pass for the season or are just looking for a weekend escape out west, Colorado beckons skiers of all abilities, as well as discerning travelers seeking the pinnacle of lodging, dining, shopping, and more. With 41 ski resorts in Colorado to choose from, where does one begin? While every traveler has a different concept of a luxurious winter vacation, whether that entails heli-skiing in untouched powder or getting sprayed with actual Champagne on the slopes, Colorado delivers. Since all this extravagance comes at a sky-high price, it should come as no surprise that Colorado's Aspen Snowmass Resort is the priciest vacation destination in the U.S. In fact, POWDER Magazine rounded up the six most expensive ski resorts in the country, and half of them are found in Colorado: Aspen, Vail, and Beaver Creek.
Where to winter luxuriously in Colorado
Those seeking the most glamorous experience in the Rocky Mountains should beeline to the celeb-ridden Alpine playground of Aspen. The priciest vacation destination in the country, according to Optimos Travel, Aspen is a well-preserved 19th-century mining town. Its charming streets are dotted with a wealth of designer boutiques, as well as buzzy restaurants (Bosq even has a Michelin star.) Luxury lovers seeking Wild West chic should check into the historic Hotel Jerome, while The Little Nell promises ski-in, ski-out accessibility and spacious private residences. Aspen-Snowmass is composed of four mountains that have something for everyone, from adrenaline-pumping blues and blacks on Aspen Mountain to beginner-friendly Buttermilk. At Aspen Highlands, apres-ski at the on-mountain Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro consists of Veuve Clicquot Champagne showers against breathtaking panoramas.
Vail Resort is the largest interconnected ski resort in Colorado, sprawling over 5,300 skiable acres. Vail's famous Back Bowls challenge expert skiers, while Vail Ski and Snowboard School introduces beginners to the sports. At the base of the mountain, Vail Village is reminiscent of a quaint village in the European Alps with its chalet-inspired architecture and pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare. Luxury travelers can stay in cozy suites at the Bavarian-style Sonnenalp, an elegant resort with private ski lounges and Rocky Mountain charm, or the multi-bedroom residences at the mountain-modern Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.
About 10 miles west of Vail is Beaver Creek, the luxurious and less crowded resort Colorado locals choose over Vail and Aspen. Families especially love Beaver Creek's slower pace and pampering vibe (freshly baked cookies are served slopeside at the end of the day). The Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch and Residences at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek are lavish ski-in, ski-out bases for conquering Beaver Creek's 2,000 acres of trails.