Costa Rica's Popular Island Is A Day-Trip Destination With Crystal-Clear Beaches And Volcanic Snorkeling

A trip to Costa Rica can be transformative, especially if you're well-versed on everything you need to know before visiting. But while the liveliness of beaches like Tamarindo and Santa Teresa has its rightful place in every itinerary, there's something about exploring the country's wilder, untouched coastline that makes you appreciate its beauty that much more. Sure, you won't find any fun beach bars or big fancy hotels around these parts, but the connection you feel with the local nature is unparalleled. That's the type of experience that awaits you in Isla Tortuga, a sun-drenched island paradise right off the country's Pacific Coast. Prepare yourself for turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and some of the most incredible snorkeling opportunities of your life.

This being an island, the only way in or out is by water or air. Most travelers come here via organized boat tours that typically depart from nearby coastal hubs, including Puntarenas, Jacó, Montezuma, and Santa Teresa. Keep in mind, though, that there aren't any accommodation options or restaurants waiting for you in Isla Tortuga, which is why the tours that'll come up in your research are only full-day experiences. Having said that, it's still a good idea to keep some cash on hand, even if you've paid the boat company in full. You'll never know when a small fee might come up or if you'll have to use the restroom (which you need to pay for). The closest major airport is San José's. From here, you can take a bus or an airport transfer to Puntarenas, and then hop on a ferry.