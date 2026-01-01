Costa Rica's Popular Island Is A Day-Trip Destination With Crystal-Clear Beaches And Volcanic Snorkeling
A trip to Costa Rica can be transformative, especially if you're well-versed on everything you need to know before visiting. But while the liveliness of beaches like Tamarindo and Santa Teresa has its rightful place in every itinerary, there's something about exploring the country's wilder, untouched coastline that makes you appreciate its beauty that much more. Sure, you won't find any fun beach bars or big fancy hotels around these parts, but the connection you feel with the local nature is unparalleled. That's the type of experience that awaits you in Isla Tortuga, a sun-drenched island paradise right off the country's Pacific Coast. Prepare yourself for turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and some of the most incredible snorkeling opportunities of your life.
This being an island, the only way in or out is by water or air. Most travelers come here via organized boat tours that typically depart from nearby coastal hubs, including Puntarenas, Jacó, Montezuma, and Santa Teresa. Keep in mind, though, that there aren't any accommodation options or restaurants waiting for you in Isla Tortuga, which is why the tours that'll come up in your research are only full-day experiences. Having said that, it's still a good idea to keep some cash on hand, even if you've paid the boat company in full. You'll never know when a small fee might come up or if you'll have to use the restroom (which you need to pay for). The closest major airport is San José's. From here, you can take a bus or an airport transfer to Puntarenas, and then hop on a ferry.
What to expect from a day trip to the crystal-clear beaches of Isla Tortuga
Don't let Isla Tourtuga's wild charm give you the wrong impression: This isn't a place that can only be enjoyed by adventurous solo travelers. In fact, the island is an important part of our guide to an incredible family vacation to Costa Rica, so everyone can find something to enjoy here, starting, of course, with the jaw-dropping beaches. Featuring white sands and clear, turquoise waters, the coastline here invites you to relax, swim, and take some of the most impressive pictures of your trip. More active travelers can always go on a quick hike, too. The trails are short and moderate enough not to feel too strenuous, but they still promise the most rewarding, panoramic views.
Don't forget to enjoy the water-based activities the island is famous for. And we're not just talking about snorkeling and scuba diving (more on that below). Kayaking, paddleboarding, jet skiing — you name it, you can do it here. Kayaking, in particular, is a fantastic way to take in Isla Tortuga's natural allure in a limited time, and all equipment can be rented by the hour.
Pro tip: Try to come here between July and November for a chance to spot humpback whales during your trip to and from the island. Look out for dolphins, too. But once the day trip is done, where do you go back to? You can always set up camp in Santa Teresa, one of Central America's coolest beach towns and an immaculate, trendy paradise. Alternatively, you can take on all the eco-adventures that abound at Barceló Hotel Group's Latin American resorts, namely the one in Ruta Nacional Secundaria, Tambor.
Volcanic snorkeling and scuba diving in Isla Tortuga
If there's one thing you need to do while in Isla Tortuga, it's a snorkeling or scuba diving session: it's the island's main claim to fame. And no matter your experience level, booking a tour is always a great idea. Isla Tortuga Tour offers different packages that cater to all preferences. They last anywhere between four and eight hours, and they include lunch, snorkeling equipment, and professional guides. The species you'll come across will always vary, but some of the most common sightings are morays, porcupine fish, spotted eagle rays, and needlefish.
Most tours anchor to the volcanic rock reefs. And while water clarity plays a big part in how much you'll get to enjoy your snorkeling expedition, Isla Tortuga usually enjoys much better clarity than neighboring spots like Jaco, so your odds are good. Coming here in the dry season (between December and April) serves as extra insurance. At any rate, most tours have reasonable cancellation policies (this one on Get Your Guide starts at just $100 per person and can be cancelled up until 24 hours before departure), so stay on top of the forecasts and make adjustments if necessary.
It's also essential to have a bottle of good-quality, reef-safe sunscreen on hand, as well as enough bottled water to last you through the day — it gets hot very quickly around here. More importantly, always try to stay close to someone else, ideally your guide, if you're a beginner. Once your day trip is over, but your need for adventure is still going strong, why not check out some of the other fabulous places for snorkeling in Costa Rica.