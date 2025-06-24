One Of Central America's Coolest Beach Towns Is An Immaculate, Trendy Costa Rican Paradise

Costa Rica is full of colorful beach towns like Tamarindo and gorgeous slices of nature like the stunning Manuel Antonio National Park. However, one of its coolest destinations is undoubtedly Santa Teresa. Located on the Pacific Coast, this laid-back surf town is a trendy Costa Rican paradise you need to add to your Central America itinerary.

Getting here isn't the simplest — but this gem is well worth the effort. To do so, you can either fly into San José International Airport (in the capital city), and then travel for around five hours by car and by ferry to Santa Teresa. Alternatively, you can take a second flight into Cóbano from San José, and then make the hour-long car ride into town. Lastly, a third option is to fly into Liberia International Airport and then drive four hours.

Once you've made it to Santa Teresa, the town is small enough and easy to explore on foot. But with dirt roads and little infrastructure, renting an ATV or 4x4 is the best way to check out more of the surrounding area. As for a cozy and restorative getaway, Hotel Trópico Latino is a beautiful beachfront accommodation with amenities like a farm-to-table restaurant, yoga classes, massages, and traditional ceremonies.