One Of Central America's Coolest Beach Towns Is An Immaculate, Trendy Costa Rican Paradise
Costa Rica is full of colorful beach towns like Tamarindo and gorgeous slices of nature like the stunning Manuel Antonio National Park. However, one of its coolest destinations is undoubtedly Santa Teresa. Located on the Pacific Coast, this laid-back surf town is a trendy Costa Rican paradise you need to add to your Central America itinerary.
Getting here isn't the simplest — but this gem is well worth the effort. To do so, you can either fly into San José International Airport (in the capital city), and then travel for around five hours by car and by ferry to Santa Teresa. Alternatively, you can take a second flight into Cóbano from San José, and then make the hour-long car ride into town. Lastly, a third option is to fly into Liberia International Airport and then drive four hours.
Once you've made it to Santa Teresa, the town is small enough and easy to explore on foot. But with dirt roads and little infrastructure, renting an ATV or 4x4 is the best way to check out more of the surrounding area. As for a cozy and restorative getaway, Hotel Trópico Latino is a beautiful beachfront accommodation with amenities like a farm-to-table restaurant, yoga classes, massages, and traditional ceremonies.
Santa Teresa is a beach and wellness paradise
Whether you're a surfing expert or hoping to start off with a lesson or two, Santa Teresa is one of the best places in Costa Rica to get out in the water. There are a number of surfing schools in town to choose from, but Del Soul Surf School is a top choice. With an impressive five-star rating on Tripadvisor, beginner through intermediate lessons are offered daily.
Beyond that — and along with enjoying the beach right in town, where you definitely shouldn't skip watching the sunset — located just 10 minutes away is the stunning Playa Hermosa. One of the best beaches in Costa Rica for avoiding crowds, it's a must-visit while you're staying in the area.
Santa Teresa is also a wonderful destination for anyone hoping to unplug a bit and reconnect. From enjoying one of the many yoga classes around town to checking out the town's restaurant scene — which boasts lots of health-conscious spots and fresh, local cuisine — there are plenty of ways to treat yourself. Koji is one of the town's most beloved spots for sushi, and Eat Street is a popular restaurant marketplace where you can find delicious options like ceviche and tacos. Just keep in mind that prices in Santa Teresa will be similar to those in the United States.
A hub of nature and adventure in the Nicoya Peninsula
One of the coolest aspects of Santa Teresa is its access to adventure and the Costa Rican paradise. In fact, there's plenty to explore in the stunning Nicoya Peninsula, known for its immaculate nature and as one of the best places to travel for an unforgettable vacation in Costa Rica. With that in mind, one must-do is planning a visit to Montezuma Waterfall. Made up of three beautiful cascades around 130 feet tall in total, they're roughly a 45-minute to one-hour drive from Santa Teresa, plus a 20-minute jungle hike. Just make sure to wear proper hiking boots or water shoes to avoid any accidents.
If you're looking for even more adventure, you're in luck. Around the region, there are have ample opportunities for zip lining and horseback riding. And, if you're up for a day trip, make sure you head out to Isla Tortuga for a snorkeling trip where you can come up close and personal with the local marine life, as well as three different shipwrecks.
Additionally, the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve is also about an hour away, and is home to unique wildlife like capuchin monkeys and coatis. The park is open Wednesday through Sunday, and it costs just $12 to enter. Of its two trails, the Sueco Trail is more challenging and requires about four hours. Meanwhile, the Danes Trail is easier and shorter at less than a mile long. Ultimately, whether you're seeking a thrilling vacation or a relaxing beach trip, Santa Teresa is, without a doubt, one of the best choices out there.