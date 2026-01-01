New Hampshire's Quirkiest Town Is A Quaint Hamlet With Eclectic Shops And Riverside Trails

If touring small storybook towns is your favorite pastime, a visit to New Hampshire is the ideal vacation. Teeming with rustic towns that feel stuck in yesteryear, you don't need to travel far to find a delightfully cozy community. As you pass the unique shops and dining of the city of Concord on U.S. Route 202, continue on until you reach Henniker. This 44.1-square-mile town is certainly quaint, but also tops World Atlas' list of the quirkiest towns in New Hampshire, thanks in part to its variety of shops, nostalgic main street, and captivating history.

To see it for yourself, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is the closest airport at 37 miles away, or you can find it on U.S. Route 202 close to I-89. The town was incorporated in 1768, but its storied past can be traced back to 1720, when a ship carrying Irish immigrants was bound for America. Supposedly, a baby was born onboard, but when pirates took over the ship, one pirate named Don Pedro decided not to kill the passengers and crew on one condition: They name the newborn after his mother, Mary. Her parents obliged.

One of Mary's grown sons, Robert Wallace, settled in Henniker. An enterprising fortune-seeker named Louis Roy later purchased Robert's home, christening it the Ocean-Born Mary House. He gave tours of the building, which Mary had never actually resided in, and claimed pirate treasure was buried there. Roy also conjured up some of the enduring stories about the house being haunted, and Ocean-Born Mary remains a significant part of the heritage for what is known as the "Only Henniker on Earth."