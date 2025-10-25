'New Hampshire's Main Street' Is A Downtown Hub In A City With Dining, Unique Shops, And Cultural Flair

For foodies, Concord's Main Street is practically a gold mine, where you'll find everything from Chinese food at Tea Garden Restaurant to casual Mexican food at Dos Amigos Burritos, which has amassed over 1,600 reviews on Google with a 4.5 rating. Curry Leaf, just a block away from Main Street, is a local go-to for Indian cuisine, with a 4.8 rating on Google. "Everything I have had is phenomenal, highly recommend!" said a Redditor in r/NewHampshire. And if you're in the mood for pizza, Sour Joe's Pizzeria is a popular spot. "Concord has, I am not lying, a pizza place that is top three in my life so far — Sour Joe's Pizza," said another Redditor in r/NewHampshire.

Downtown is where you'll also find some of the city's best cultural excursions. At Capitol Center for the Arts, catch all sorts of performances ranging from Broadway revivals to concert series. Red River Theatres, a three-screen movie theater with a cafe and art gallery, is also a gem, where you can enjoy both new releases as well as classic films. Plus, "New Hampshire's Main Street" is shopping galore, with eclectic shops like the gourmet kitchen store, Things Are Cooking, where you'll find everything ranging from cookbooks to bakeware. Gibson's Bookstore is a beloved community staple, first founded all the way back in 1898, making it the oldest continuously operating retailer in the area, and one of New England's largest independent bookstores. If you're looking for another New Hampshire city to add to your itinerary, Sugar Hill, known for its food scene and beauty, is New Hampshire's "best-kept secret."