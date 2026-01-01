Wisconsin's Overlooked Village With Polish Roots Boasts Year-Round Recreation And Vibrant Festivals
While there are several major Midwest cities that have lots of fun-filled activities year-round, the town of Pulaski, Wisconsin, is a lesser-known spot with just as much to offer. Pulaski is located within three major counties – Brown, Oconto, and Shawano – and sits just outside the charming city of Green Bay. The historic town is on the smaller side, but that doesn't mean it's any less special!
Among other things, the town is known for its Polish roots, as it has had a long history of immigrants from Poland settling in the community. The town was even named after Casimir Pulaski, the Polish military hero who fought for freedom in both the United States and Poland. Pulaski became a destination for Polish families right before the 20th century, when they continued immigrating from Europe and also migrating from the first big cities, like Milwaukee. Over the years, Pulaski has continued to honor both their Polish heritage and their namesake several times each year with several Polish festivals, including Pulaski Polka Days and Casimir Pulaski Days.
Just like some other Wisconsin towns, Pulaski is home to several polka bands and at one point had even more bands per capita than Nashville, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. In 1993, the polka became the official state dance, and several festivals and celebrations pay homage to the dance around the city. In addition to Pulaski's several festivals and celebrations, the town offers year-long activities, including exploring historic areas, hiking scenic trails, dining on authentic cuisines, and fishing on their ponds.
Pulaski, Wisconsin, takes its Polish roots to the next level
For anyone wanting to discover a piece of Poland's charm without taking the hours-long flight abroad or magically teleporting to Poland, there are few places better than Pulaski. While the town offers several small-scale events year-round, there are at least three notable annual celebrations that go all out every year. The town launched an annual Valentine's Day Polka Dance in 2024, where all are welcome to partake in polka dancing from a local group, sip on local brews, and dance to some of Pulaski's favorite music groups.
Each March, the town hosts a week-long event called Casimir Pulaski Days, which honors the town's namesake. Several local bars, restaurants, and activity spaces participate in the annual celebration that promotes local businesses and tourism surrounding the polka community. Some of the activities people can enjoy include puzzle contests, large polka dances, historical society classes, Polish food and beverage offerings, and even kielbasa and pierogi eating contests.
Over the summer, Pulaski further pays tribute to its Polish heritage with the annual weekend polka festival, Pulaski Polka Days. The four-day event offers no shortage of ways for people to get into the polka spirit. Families can make memories at the arts and crafts fair, take in all the smells and tastes at pancakes and porkies, and learn how to polka at dance lessons. Meanwhile, there are several local eateries and breweries for adults to enjoy. In addition, the event also features the beloved Pulaski Polka Days Parade and the Miss Pulaski Polka Days and "Princess Program" pageants.
Planning your trip to Pulaski, Wisconsin
While Pulaski is known for its annual Polish and polka festivals, there is no shortage of other activities to do that make the town a unique destination. It is located just outside of Green Bay, where you can tailgate at the Packers' historic stadium. Pulaski is easily accessible through the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, with less than a 30-minute drive. For those looking to fly into the slightly bigger airport, they can choose to land at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport, which is a two-hour drive to Pulaski. Once travelers arrive in the town, they can spend a few nights at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites or opt to stay at the Pulaski Polka Days Campgrounds.
Whether you're visiting for one of the many festivals or for other reasons, there are more than a few ways to enjoy Pulaski. The town offers loads of historical options, including the towers of the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, the historic Chase Stone Barn, and the Pulaski Historical Museum. As for people looking for more recreational activities, they can fish on any of the ponds located near the Pulaski Polka Day Grounds. In addition, the 83-mile Mountain Bay State Trail is one of the state's longest trails, where people can bike, walk, cross-country ski, and even go horseback riding.
Of course, a major part of the Pulaski culture is the town's food and beverage scene, so travelers can enjoy Polish goodies and Wisconsin grub at Smurawa's Country Bakery, Scolly's Hometown Bar, and Mountain Bay Bar & Grill.