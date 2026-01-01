Wisconsin's Overlooked Village With Polish Roots Boasts Year-Round Recreation And Vibrant Festivals

While there are several major Midwest cities that have lots of fun-filled activities year-round, the town of Pulaski, Wisconsin, is a lesser-known spot with just as much to offer. Pulaski is located within three major counties – Brown, Oconto, and Shawano – and sits just outside the charming city of Green Bay. The historic town is on the smaller side, but that doesn't mean it's any less special!

Among other things, the town is known for its Polish roots, as it has had a long history of immigrants from Poland settling in the community. The town was even named after Casimir Pulaski, the Polish military hero who fought for freedom in both the United States and Poland. Pulaski became a destination for Polish families right before the 20th century, when they continued immigrating from Europe and also migrating from the first big cities, like Milwaukee. Over the years, Pulaski has continued to honor both their Polish heritage and their namesake several times each year with several Polish festivals, including Pulaski Polka Days and Casimir Pulaski Days.

Just like some other Wisconsin towns, Pulaski is home to several polka bands and at one point had even more bands per capita than Nashville, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. In 1993, the polka became the official state dance, and several festivals and celebrations pay homage to the dance around the city. In addition to Pulaski's several festivals and celebrations, the town offers year-long activities, including exploring historic areas, hiking scenic trails, dining on authentic cuisines, and fishing on their ponds.