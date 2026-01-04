This Essential Costco Cooler Could Save Your Life When Camping In Bear Country

If you're planning on taking a backcountry adventure anywhere in the U.S. where you might enocunter bears, one of the most important things to learn is how to successfully bear-proof your campsite. And along with bear spray and proper campsite hygiene, one of the most important items you'll need is bear-proof food storage. For longer stays, that means not just finding something bear-resistant, but something that also fits a lot of food. Enter: Costco's Lifetime 115 Quart Cooler. Available online, it retails for $399.99 and offers a spacious interior that's perfect for storing food and other scented items that may inadvertently attract bears.

The heavy-duty cooler boasts up to 10 days of ice retention, three lock points, and is strong enough to resist a bear attack. How can we be so sure? As it turns out, the Lifetime cooler has been certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC), which requires that the product meet specific specifications and pass a "live" bear test or technical evaluation. Ultimately, using a product that is IGBC-certified means that, when used properly, the chance of a bear successfully breaking in is very slim. In fact, when locked, it should be able to withstand a bear attack for up to one hour.

At 115 quarts, Costco's Lifetime cooler is incredibly roomy, so you'll have plenty of space to pack supplies for your group. In fact, some reviewers report using it for extended hunting and camping excursions, with one writing: "We still had ice on our 4-liter milk jugs that we freeze after being out for 9 days. Very pleased with this purchase!" With this type of performance, you can rest assured that you'll be able to eat well and keep out any critters that may be attracted to your food at the same time.