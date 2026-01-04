This Essential Costco Cooler Could Save Your Life When Camping In Bear Country
If you're planning on taking a backcountry adventure anywhere in the U.S. where you might enocunter bears, one of the most important things to learn is how to successfully bear-proof your campsite. And along with bear spray and proper campsite hygiene, one of the most important items you'll need is bear-proof food storage. For longer stays, that means not just finding something bear-resistant, but something that also fits a lot of food. Enter: Costco's Lifetime 115 Quart Cooler. Available online, it retails for $399.99 and offers a spacious interior that's perfect for storing food and other scented items that may inadvertently attract bears.
The heavy-duty cooler boasts up to 10 days of ice retention, three lock points, and is strong enough to resist a bear attack. How can we be so sure? As it turns out, the Lifetime cooler has been certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC), which requires that the product meet specific specifications and pass a "live" bear test or technical evaluation. Ultimately, using a product that is IGBC-certified means that, when used properly, the chance of a bear successfully breaking in is very slim. In fact, when locked, it should be able to withstand a bear attack for up to one hour.
At 115 quarts, Costco's Lifetime cooler is incredibly roomy, so you'll have plenty of space to pack supplies for your group. In fact, some reviewers report using it for extended hunting and camping excursions, with one writing: "We still had ice on our 4-liter milk jugs that we freeze after being out for 9 days. Very pleased with this purchase!" With this type of performance, you can rest assured that you'll be able to eat well and keep out any critters that may be attracted to your food at the same time.
The right bear-proof cooler can change your camping experience
The Lifetime cooler comes with a central divider, which doubles as a cutting board, to separate your food items. Additionally, when you leave the campsite for the day, you can rest assured that you'll find everything intact thanks to its three locking positions and the option to add a padlock. Better yet, there's also an integrated bottle opener — which means one less thing to worry about. Once the trip is done, the cooler also features a drain that makes it easy to get rid of excess water. Plus, because the drain can be attached to a hose, you'll have no wet mess at your campsite.
While dropping nearly $400 on a cooler might seem like a lot, anyone who has spent long periods of time in the outdoors knows that a good bear-resistant cooler is well worth the investment. Several reviewers also state that they've owned the cooler for several years and that the performance is still excellent, which makes it an ideal investment when it's time to upgrade your camping gear. "My boyfriend and I love this cooler," writes one reviewer. "Hunting, fishing, drinks, you name it! We've had this Lifetime cooler for 2 years now, and would tell anyone to get this over any other leading cooler brand."
That said, before you plan your next backcountry adventure — especially if you're heading to a national park located in bear country — make sure you check the park's regulations regarding food storage before you arrive. Yosemite, for example, known for its large population of American black bears, rents bear-proof canisters and has food lockers available on-site. If you want to bring your own equipment, only specific models are authorized, so it's best to be informed before you make the trip.