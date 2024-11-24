National Parks Where You're Almost Guaranteed To See A Bear

There's nothing quite like seeing a bear roaming free through its natural habitat. While coming across one when you aren't expecting it can be a terrifying experience, for many national park visitors, spotting one of these incredible creatures is the highlight of their trip. There are many, many parks and preserves around the United States where bears live, from the polar bears at the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve to the black bears at Everglades National Park, but for such enormous animals, they can be surprisingly elusive.

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of a bear on your next vacation, consider heading to Alaska to visit either Katmai National Park & Preserve or Denali National Park, California's Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, the border of North Carolina and Tennessee for Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or the iconic Yellowstone National Park, which sprawls across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

As thrilling as it is to see wild animals, the National Park Service advises caution to ensure that it's a safe experience for both you and the bear. As part of that precaution, you should always stay 300 feet from bears and stick to the trail whenever you can. If you do happen upon a bear unexpectedly, stay calm, make noise, pick up any children hiking with you, and slowly move away from the animal in a sideways direction.

