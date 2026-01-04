The Camping Speaker And TV Combo You Should Race To Buy At Sam's Club

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is all about immersing yourself in the great outdoors and getting in touch with nature, but that doesn't mean a little entertainment isn't called for from time to time. Sam's Club has the perfect camping-friendly product that will allow you to listen to tunes or tune into the game even if you're in the wild. The Monster Vision 2 Portable Video Speaker is a hit with customers, earning 4.6 stars based on 256 ratings.

Essentially a Bluetooth speaker with a built-in screen, it allows you to easily connect a host of phones, tablets, and laptops and includes HDMI and USB ports to hook up a Fire TV Stick, Roku, or Chromecast. The water-resistant video speaker is set to provide up to 8 hours of video playback or 25 hours of audio playback on a single charge, allowing you to keep yourself entertained for quite a while, even if you're off-grid. And, if paired with something like a portable generator, the party can keep going for even longer.

If you aren't interested in connecting a Firestick or Roku, the Monster Vision 2 also comes with a traditional antenna and a remote control for easy flipping. There is even an FM radio with three presets and it can act as a power bank, making it a powerful and versatile piece of outdoor equipment. One reviewer said it was well worth the purchasing, writing, "We love this portable TV. It's so easy to just pull out and put away. We live in our RV full time so it's very convenient for us."