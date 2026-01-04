The Camping Speaker And TV Combo You Should Race To Buy At Sam's Club
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Camping is all about immersing yourself in the great outdoors and getting in touch with nature, but that doesn't mean a little entertainment isn't called for from time to time. Sam's Club has the perfect camping-friendly product that will allow you to listen to tunes or tune into the game even if you're in the wild. The Monster Vision 2 Portable Video Speaker is a hit with customers, earning 4.6 stars based on 256 ratings.
Essentially a Bluetooth speaker with a built-in screen, it allows you to easily connect a host of phones, tablets, and laptops and includes HDMI and USB ports to hook up a Fire TV Stick, Roku, or Chromecast. The water-resistant video speaker is set to provide up to 8 hours of video playback or 25 hours of audio playback on a single charge, allowing you to keep yourself entertained for quite a while, even if you're off-grid. And, if paired with something like a portable generator, the party can keep going for even longer.
If you aren't interested in connecting a Firestick or Roku, the Monster Vision 2 also comes with a traditional antenna and a remote control for easy flipping. There is even an FM radio with three presets and it can act as a power bank, making it a powerful and versatile piece of outdoor equipment. One reviewer said it was well worth the purchasing, writing, "We love this portable TV. It's so easy to just pull out and put away. We live in our RV full time so it's very convenient for us."
This versatile portable video speaker will make you the envy of any outdoor gathering
While overall, customer reviews seem pleased with the picture quality, given that it's only 1080p HD and not 4K UHD, there were some warnings that it can be a bit heavy. The integrated handle can help, but reviewers cautioned that it may weigh you down if carried a long distance. It does not come with integrated Wi-Fi and will not stream video directly from a Bluetooth-connected phone, but many remedy this by adding a Firestick, Roku, or similar device.
With that in mind, it makes a great companion not only for camping trips but also for any adventure outdoors, whether you're fishing, tailgating, road tripping, or simply want a portable TV in your backyard. One reviewer uses it to make sure they don't miss out on football games while fishing, while another states that it's a purchase you won't know you need until you own it. "This is a great find," they wrote. "You will be the party of any cookout or tailgate or gathering and will make everyone around jealous!"
At the time of writing, the Monster Vision 2 15.6" Portable Video Speaker retails for $219, though prices can vary at individual stores. With such great reviews, it's a great indulgence for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors and still wants to stay connected. This way you can spend the morning hiking your favorite trails or taking out your inflatable kayak and then unwind at night with your favorite movie or TV show.