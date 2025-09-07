Costco's Affordable And Dependable Portable Generator Is A Camping Essential Built To Last

From weekend camping trips to extended getaways in nature, Costco shoppers consistently score some of the best deals on long-lasting and dependable gear. With seasonal snags like a game-changing griddle for gourmet meals under the skies and an unexpectedly useful rechargeable lantern that's surprisingly affordable, savvy members can configure entire new camp setups they'll use for years in a single visit to the warehouse. And one of the best new items that you can score this season helps bridge the gap between rustic escapism and modern convenience. The Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator with Mini 100W Solar Panel brings efficient power to camp at a reasonable price, allowing you to stay charged and efficiently reduce your carbon footprint.

Imagine heading out into the wilderness with 1,264 Wh of energy available back at your home base. Better yet, this portable power source can charge four different ways: AC, USB-A, USB-C, and a DC 12-volt car port, with enough outlets for eight different devices at once. With the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus in camp, no phone goes uncharged, speakers never lose their groove, and no night need be spent in darkness ever again. The long-life ​​LiFePO₄ battery also recharges in under two hours when plugged into a traditional electric outlet, and it should see you through 4,000 charge cycles — which translates into approximately a 10-year lifespan of consistent use.

With the 2,000-watt inverter, you can plug in even more powerful devices — think mini-fridges, coffee makers, instant pots, and more — bringing your time out in nature forward into the future. Costco has this Jackery bundle priced at $799.99 as of publication — a worthy investment for all of the convenience it provides.