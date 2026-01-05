The 5 Best Restaurants In Charlotte Douglas International Airport, According To Reviews
As any frequent flier knows, airports can make or break the travel experience. Some airports can enhance your travel, while others can actively make it worse. But, no matter where you fly into, one crucial detail to consider is where you're going to eat, especially if you have a long layover. In 2024, Airports Council International ranked the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as the sixth-busiest in the world, with a record-breaking 58 million travelers passing through. Of those, around 70% were connecting to another flight, highlighting the need for some good airport food.
Even if you're visiting Charlotte for your vacation — with stops in areas like the city's most eclectic neighborhood, filled with funky art and dive bars – you'll likely need to grab a bite before your return flight takes off. To that end, we've compiled a list of the five best restaurants within the Charlotte Douglas Airport, based on user reviews and ratings.
Oddly enough, finding highly rated restaurants in this airport proved challenging. Our top-rated pick, the First in Flight Bar, hovers at 4.2 stars at the time of this writing, and most other spots struggle to break four stars. For this list, we not only picked places based on reviews, but we also tried to offer a mix of different cuisines while avoiding fast food restaurants, as they aren't unique to this airport.
First in Flight Bar - Atrium
If you know anything about North Carolina, you're probably aware that it's where the Wright Brothers flew their airplane in the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk. So, what better way to celebrate this achievement than by toasting to their success at an airport bar called First in Flight? At the time of this writing, it has over 1,100 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, putting it above every other eatery in the airport.
As an open-air bar in the center of the airport's atrium, First in Flight is not just a great place to grab a pint of beer or a cocktail; it's also the perfect spot to post up and people-watch, if that's something you're into. In addition to drinks, this bar serves some of the best sushi around, as it's the number one thing customers rave about. According to one reviewer, First in Flight offered the best pre-made sushi they've ever had, and being a sushi chef, that's high praise for them to give. Another customer raved that it surpasses even fancy restaurants in quality and freshness.
What's really interesting is that the sushi prepared and served at First in Flight is from Hissho Sushi, which also has a stand in Concourse D. However, that place only has 3.2 stars. There's something about enjoying a freshly-made roll or nigiri while sipping on a craft cocktail or locally-brewed beer that elevates the experience at First in Flight. In addition to the sushi, you can order miso soup, squid salad, and other fresh appetizers to sate your hunger.
Rhino Market & Deli - Concourse A
If you do wind up spending some time in Charlotte and find yourself near Fourth Ward, the area filled to the brim with historic homes and parks, you might run into Rhino Market and Deli. According to the website, this franchise has been voted as Charlotte's best market and deli six years in a row, and there just so happens to be a location inside the airport. At the time of this writing, it has a solid 4-star rating, thanks to its tasty sandwiches, fast service, and reasonable prices (for an airport).
As far as the menu here, it's pretty standard deli fare, including sandwiches, salads, and wraps. While no particular item stands out based on reviews, most customers rave that the ingredients are fresh, the bread is soft, and the variety is decent. One reviewer also commented that Rhino Market is one of the few restaurants open late in the airport, making it a valuable stop for those with nighttime connecting flights. Alternatively, it's an excellent choice for breakfast, as several reviewers remarked how tasty the burrito and breakfast sandwich are, especially when compared to other fast casual eateries. No matter the time of day, you can grab pre-made options, order one fresh, or build your own salad and sandwich from scratch.
Whisky River - Concourse E
North Carolina isn't just the home of Kitty Hawk and the Wright Brothers; it's also the home of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., who grew up in Kannapolis, a lively city with a revitalized downtown scene. But don't worry if you can't make it to Kannapolis on your trip. Whisky River is a restaurant co-owned by Earnhardt Jr, so you can still enjoy his presence, even if you don't visit his hometown. At the time of this writing, Whisky River has a 3.8-star rating and over 3,700 reviews, making it one of the most-reviewed options at Charlotte Douglas.
As you might imagine, a restaurant from Earnhardt Jr. specializes in southern favorites, including Whisky wings, massive burgers, nachos, a pulled pork sandwich, and "dirty tots," which come with pulled pork, house-made queso, and Earnhardt's signature barbecue sauce. Another highlight from the menu that multiple customers rave about in reviews is the brisket grilled cheese sandwich. However, what really sets this place apart from other airport restaurants is the atmosphere and live music, which can help alleviate the stress of traveling.
With a name like Whisky River, it should be no surprise that the drink list here is also extensive. You can choose from signature cocktails like the Southern Cosmo or the Goin' Down South, or enjoy beers on tap, in bottles, or canned. There's also a wide assortment of wines and spirits to satisfy your needs. Overall, even though you may be in transit, stopping at Whisky River will feel like you're celebrating a legendary piece of North Carolina with a night out on the town.
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar - Concourse C
For most Americans, burgers are a staple of restaurants and fast food. However, if you're looking for something a bit more upscale than a Whopper or a Big Mac, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is one of the better options you can find while transferring planes at Charlotte Douglas. Located in Concourse C, this burger bar has a 3.8-star rating and over 3,600 reviews at the time of this writing. According to many reviews (even those skewing negatively), the portions at Bad Daddy's are huge, and the burgers are hard to finish as a result. So, keep that in mind before ordering, especially if you're looking for a light meal before boarding your next flight.
The burger options are varied, and if you're not looking for a beef patty, you can choose a chicken sandwich or a vegetarian burger instead. The two that get the most mentions in reviews are the buffalo chicken sandwich and the Magic Mushroom Burger, although the results are a bit mixed. No matter what burger you get, though, you can upgrade it by adding a fried egg, bacon, or both.
Other highlights from customer reviews include fast and friendly service, which is a huge benefit if you have limited time between flights. Customers also remark that while the restaurant can get crowded and loud during peak times, it's about as good as can be expected at an airport location. Overall, if you want something hearty and you're in a bit of a rush, Bad Daddy's should be able to satisfy your needs.
1897 Market - Atrium
We started this list in the atrium, and we're finishing here, too, with the 1897 Market. Located due west of the First in Flight Bar, this restaurant offers a little bit of everything, making it an ideal choice for most travelers. In addition to burgers and sandwiches, you can order salads, fresh salmon, smoked brisket mac and cheese, and much more. If you're curious about the name, it's apparently a reference to the year HMSHost, an international company that manages airport restaurants and bars, was founded.
At the time of this writing, 1897 Market has a 3.5-star rating and over 2,300 reviews. What's interesting about this place is that even the highest ratings often come with the modifier of "for an airport." Nonetheless, many reviewers rave about the food and the fast service, with options like shrimp and grits, Brussels sprouts, and various pizzas getting name-checked multiple times. That said, some reviews comment on long wait times during peak periods, so make sure to ask your server if you're in a hurry.
1897 Market serves all three meals, so it's open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, making it an excellent option for those with early-morning flights. Also, the bar offers a great selection of beers on tap, wines by the glass, and signature cocktails if you're looking to pass the time by sipping on something alcoholic.
Methodology
As mentioned, most restaurants in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have somewhat low ratings, with most options sitting below four stars. So, the five "best" restaurants are all relative based on that foundation.
When compiling the list, we strived to choose places that offered different types of cuisine, as well as restaurants scattered throughout the airport. This way, no matter where your next gate is, you should be able to indulge your taste buds with decent food. Finally, as we mentioned, we avoided "fast food" locations that you could find in any airport, as that kind of defeats the purpose of looking at options at Charlotte Douglas specifically.