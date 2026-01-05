The 5 Best Restaurants In Charlotte Douglas International Airport, According To Reviews

As any frequent flier knows, airports can make or break the travel experience. Some airports can enhance your travel, while others can actively make it worse. But, no matter where you fly into, one crucial detail to consider is where you're going to eat, especially if you have a long layover. In 2024, Airports Council International ranked the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as the sixth-busiest in the world, with a record-breaking 58 million travelers passing through. Of those, around 70% were connecting to another flight, highlighting the need for some good airport food.

Even if you're visiting Charlotte for your vacation — with stops in areas like the city's most eclectic neighborhood, filled with funky art and dive bars – you'll likely need to grab a bite before your return flight takes off. To that end, we've compiled a list of the five best restaurants within the Charlotte Douglas Airport, based on user reviews and ratings.

Oddly enough, finding highly rated restaurants in this airport proved challenging. Our top-rated pick, the First in Flight Bar, hovers at 4.2 stars at the time of this writing, and most other spots struggle to break four stars. For this list, we not only picked places based on reviews, but we also tried to offer a mix of different cuisines while avoiding fast food restaurants, as they aren't unique to this airport.