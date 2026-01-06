North Dakota's Quirky Prairie City Turns A Simple Drive Into A Day Of Artsy Roadside Wonders

North Dakota is a state full of incredible landscapes with desirable destinations like Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and it's one of the few states in the country that has a grit-soaked Wild West town like Medora. It's also one of the least-crowded states which offers visitors tranquil drives and small towns with a chance to escape the bustle of everyday life. One of these peaceful North Dakota gems is the city of Regent, which has a population of fewer than 200 residents (as of 2023). This prairie city is full of wide-open horizons as well as flat grasslands, making it a great spot to stop and take in the views.

Situated about 45 miles from Dickinson and 300 miles from Fargo, Regent is a travel destination that provides a unique and artsy attraction for visitors: the Enchanted Highway. This highway is a must-visit for anyone passing through the Peace Garden State. The 32-mile stretch of road contains a plethora of gigantic scrap-metal structures that help make Regent a fun and quirky spot. So how exactly did this roadside attraction come about? You can thank artist Gary Greff, a man who grew up in Regent and decided he wanted to help attract folks to the area. As a passion project, he put together enough scrap metal to make these massive structures, and the Enchanted Highway was born. While visiting, look for whimsical sculptures like the 60-foot pheasants scattered across the prairie landscape or the "World's Largest Tin Family."