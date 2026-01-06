North Dakota's Quirky Prairie City Turns A Simple Drive Into A Day Of Artsy Roadside Wonders
North Dakota is a state full of incredible landscapes with desirable destinations like Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and it's one of the few states in the country that has a grit-soaked Wild West town like Medora. It's also one of the least-crowded states which offers visitors tranquil drives and small towns with a chance to escape the bustle of everyday life. One of these peaceful North Dakota gems is the city of Regent, which has a population of fewer than 200 residents (as of 2023). This prairie city is full of wide-open horizons as well as flat grasslands, making it a great spot to stop and take in the views.
Situated about 45 miles from Dickinson and 300 miles from Fargo, Regent is a travel destination that provides a unique and artsy attraction for visitors: the Enchanted Highway. This highway is a must-visit for anyone passing through the Peace Garden State. The 32-mile stretch of road contains a plethora of gigantic scrap-metal structures that help make Regent a fun and quirky spot. So how exactly did this roadside attraction come about? You can thank artist Gary Greff, a man who grew up in Regent and decided he wanted to help attract folks to the area. As a passion project, he put together enough scrap metal to make these massive structures, and the Enchanted Highway was born. While visiting, look for whimsical sculptures like the 60-foot pheasants scattered across the prairie landscape or the "World's Largest Tin Family."
What to see and do in Regent
The structures that visitors can see in Regent all have their own unique story attached to them, like the "Teddy Roosevelt Rides Again" sculpture that shows the former president mounted on a rearing horse inspired from Roosevelt's days living in the Dakota badlands before he took office. One of the most unique structures is "Geese in Flight," an enormous construction depicting 10 geese flying. It was built in 2001 from oil tank scraps and has held the Guinness World Record for "largest scrap-metal sculpture," standing at 110 feet tall.
Great places to see in Regent aside from the Enchanted Highway include the Hettinger County Historical Society Museum, which highlights the local history of the city by showcasing items like pioneer artifacts, period rooms, and farm equipment to visitors. One reviewer on Tripadvisor wrote that the museum was "absolutely amazing" and that they were impressed by "all the artifacts collected from all walks of life and displayed in half a dozen buildings." There are also great outdoor and nature activities like fishing or exploring Indian Creek Dam, where you can relax into quiet views, find tranquility by the water, and really take in the rural outdoor setting, rivaling the peaceful haven and sugar-sand beaches of Richville, Minnesota.
Restaurants and accommodations in Regent
While there are many great places to eat and lodge throughout North Dakota, like the serene camping paradise of Minot, the Enchanted Castle Hotel in Regent is a must-visit for both. You'll have a choice between standard rooms with queen beds, standard suites, and a honeymoon suite with an in-room hot tub. The castle-themed hotel is located at the end of the Enchanted Highway and boasts a breakfast room, a gymnasium, and a fitness center, as well as on-site restaurants. The hotel's Excalibur Steakhouse is rated the No. 1 restaurant in Regent on Tripadvisor and serves up steak and seafood options like the Royal Ribeye and the Renaissance Crab. You can also check out the Cannonball Saloon on Main Avenue, a delightful pub offering up a variety of drinks.
The Crocus Inn is another lodging option in Regent which offers visitors the chance to stay in a historic inn (built in 1906) with modern comforts and complimentary breakfast. To reach Regent from out of state, your best bet is to take a flight to Hector International Airport (FAR) in Fargo, which is about 300 miles away, and you will need to drive from there. Alternatively, limited flights are available to Dickinson-Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport (DIK) and Bismarck Airport (BIS).