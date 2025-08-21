Situated Between Fargo And Minneapolis Is A Peaceful Haven With Sugar-Sand Beaches And Small-Town Charm

The Upper Midwest is full of quaint small towns with lakeside beaches and friendly residents, like this Minnesota city with undeniable riverside charm and this artsy North Dakota town nicknamed "the City of Murals." Richville, Minnesota deserves a spot on that list, too. Situated between Fargo and Minneapolis near several small lakes, this quaint town is full of rural charm. About 180 miles from Minneapolis and 75 miles from Fargo, Richville can be reached by car via Minnesota State Highway 78. While Richville has no hotels, there are several options in the nearby towns of Ottertail and Perham, both less than 15 miles away. You can also find a few rental cabins in the area.

Whether you're living in or visiting Richville, you'll likely soon get familiar with the local faces. With fewer than 100 people living in the town of Richville and the town's area consisting of a little over one square mile, you'll really get to know your neighbors. BestPlaces.net describes Richville as "a quaint and friendly town located in the heart of the Midwest," adding, "The people here are welcoming, hardworking, and kindhearted."