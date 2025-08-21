Situated Between Fargo And Minneapolis Is A Peaceful Haven With Sugar-Sand Beaches And Small-Town Charm
The Upper Midwest is full of quaint small towns with lakeside beaches and friendly residents, like this Minnesota city with undeniable riverside charm and this artsy North Dakota town nicknamed "the City of Murals." Richville, Minnesota deserves a spot on that list, too. Situated between Fargo and Minneapolis near several small lakes, this quaint town is full of rural charm. About 180 miles from Minneapolis and 75 miles from Fargo, Richville can be reached by car via Minnesota State Highway 78. While Richville has no hotels, there are several options in the nearby towns of Ottertail and Perham, both less than 15 miles away. You can also find a few rental cabins in the area.
Whether you're living in or visiting Richville, you'll likely soon get familiar with the local faces. With fewer than 100 people living in the town of Richville and the town's area consisting of a little over one square mile, you'll really get to know your neighbors. BestPlaces.net describes Richville as "a quaint and friendly town located in the heart of the Midwest," adding, "The people here are welcoming, hardworking, and kindhearted."
What to do in Richville
The highlight of visiting Richville is experiencing its lakeside charm. The town's location near several small lakes means that there are plenty of outdoor activities to keep you entertained. Whether you prefer fishing, hunting, swimming, or hiking, there's something for you. Dead Lake is known as one of the best lakes in the area for fishing and duck hunting, with over 36 miles of lakeshore. Visitors might like to stop by — or stay at — one of the resorts on Dead Lake. Sunset Bay Resort has 11 cabins, 6 campsites, boat rentals, and a 550-foot sugar sand beach, and Northern Lights Resort (pictured) has 10 cabins and 15 RV sites on a 14-acre wooded bay.
Richville has exactly one restaurant, the Rockin Horse Cafe, which offers all-day breakfast as well as diner classics like burgers, pork chops, and country-fried steak. One TripAdvisor reviewer writes, "This is the spot all the locals go to because the atmosphere is small, small town...if there are no tables or booths, you just pull up a chair at one of the long tables." The town's only store is called The Wagon Wheel, a one-stop shop for Richville's residents. A Yelp reviewer writes, "They have basic groceries, hardware, bait, supplies and liquor all under one roof. The staff is friendly and helpful."
What to do near Richville
If you drive a little bit outside of Richville, you'll find even more opportunities to immerse yourself in nature. The 9,250-acre Maplewood State Park in nearby Pelican Rapids, about 20 miles from Richville, offers miles of hiking and horse trails, eight lakes to fish in, and boat and canoe rentals. In the winter, there are trails for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Also about 20 miles from Richville, Glendalough State Park in Battle Lake is a great place to fish, hike, canoe, or swim. A TripAdvisor reviewer praises its "cute little beach, fishing dock, great hiking, lots of wildlife." Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail, about 10 miles from Richville, has an 18-hole golf course and indoor water park. For a quirky sight, head to Vergas, Minnesota, about 25 miles from Richville, to see the World's Largest Loon — a 20-foot statue of the Minnesota state bird overlooking Long Lake (above).
You'll find more options for food and drink in nearby towns, too. Brew in Perham serves a wide variety of local beers, and you might catch some live entertainment on a weekend. Perham is also home to a small craft brewery, Disgruntled Brewing. In Dent, Nootzi's on Main Café is known for its delicious caramel rolls. And of course, if you drive a bit further to Fargo, North Dakota, you'll find a walkable destination full of intriguing attractions and shops.