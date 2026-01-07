Most Travelers Don't Know These Economy-Class Freebies Exist (But Flight Experts Say You Should Ask)

A standout perk for passengers traveling on long-haul flights with Emirates is the amenity kits, which include an eye shade, earbuds, a toothbrush, toothpaste, socks, and a bookmark. Other major carriers like Etihad, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Qantas also offer similar kits for long trips in economy. In the U.S., Delta is one of the only airlines that offers economy class sleep kits on most long-haul international flights. However, even on shorter flights, Emirates stocked a few dental kits, eye shades, and earbuds in the galley for passengers free of charge upon request, so no matter the airline, it couldn't hurt to ask for a toothbrush on your next flight if you're desperate. On many long-haul routes, traditional airlines also include pillows and blankets on economy seats, and if the flight's not full, you can ask the crew for extra.

Another fun freebie is toys for children. On Emirates, toys are distributed in the cabin to children as part of the airline's award-winning service, but on other carriers, such as United, you need to ask the flight attendant if their children's travel kit is available. Free Wi-Fi is also slowly becoming a perk on many major airlines once you create an online account with the company. JetBlue offers fast, free Wi-Fi across every plane, and Delta offers complimentary internet to SkyMiles members.

Depending on the airline, small but useful miscellaneous items may be available to passengers upon request, tailored to common in-flight needs, such as pens, writing paper, plastic bags, and over-the-counter pain relievers for minor discomforts like headaches. Every aircraft is equipped with a full first-aid kit and more advanced medical equipment, and flight attendants can supply basic first-aid supplies like bandages, sanitizing wipes, and pain medication to passengers during a flight.