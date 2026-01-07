Most Travelers Don't Know These Economy-Class Freebies Exist (But Flight Experts Say You Should Ask)
I spent four years as an Emirates cabin crew member, and one thing most travelers don't realize is how much is actually available for free in economy class — you just have to ask. While some carriers charge for basics like snacks, drinks, and Wi-Fi, airlines offering full services include far more perks than passengers expect. I've been asked a lot about economy freebies: "Can I get more snacks if I'm hungry mid-flight?" "Will I be charged for a second wine?" "Is a flight attendant the best person to ask for a seat upgrade?" (For the latter, no, you should ask ground staff.)
In general, the basics are usually complimentary on full-service carriers (water, juices, soft drinks, and sometimes even wine, beer, and liquor). No-frills airlines, by contrast, may only offer water for free, or not at all — Spirit Airlines is known to charge its passengers for water depending on the ticket (but even on budget airlines, there's a way to get a flight attendant to give you a free drink). Snacks are also complimentary with many carriers. United, Delta, and American Airlines offer free nibbles like pretzels and cookies on flights above a certain distance, and full-service international airlines include a meal with drinks. If you're someone who enjoys a preferred snack, or you know you'll be hungry throughout the flight, you can bring your own food on the plane and politely ask your flight attendant to heat it free of charge. For those worried about getting peckish during a long journey, don't be afraid to ask the crew for extra refreshments at no cost. At Emirates, we kept a tray of chocolates and salted snacks on the galley counter for passengers who stopped by. Beyond these basic offerings, though, passengers are also entitled to many other unadvertised freebies.
The surprising, little-known economy freebies
A standout perk for passengers traveling on long-haul flights with Emirates is the amenity kits, which include an eye shade, earbuds, a toothbrush, toothpaste, socks, and a bookmark. Other major carriers like Etihad, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Qantas also offer similar kits for long trips in economy. In the U.S., Delta is one of the only airlines that offers economy class sleep kits on most long-haul international flights. However, even on shorter flights, Emirates stocked a few dental kits, eye shades, and earbuds in the galley for passengers free of charge upon request, so no matter the airline, it couldn't hurt to ask for a toothbrush on your next flight if you're desperate. On many long-haul routes, traditional airlines also include pillows and blankets on economy seats, and if the flight's not full, you can ask the crew for extra.
Another fun freebie is toys for children. On Emirates, toys are distributed in the cabin to children as part of the airline's award-winning service, but on other carriers, such as United, you need to ask the flight attendant if their children's travel kit is available. Free Wi-Fi is also slowly becoming a perk on many major airlines once you create an online account with the company. JetBlue offers fast, free Wi-Fi across every plane, and Delta offers complimentary internet to SkyMiles members.
Depending on the airline, small but useful miscellaneous items may be available to passengers upon request, tailored to common in-flight needs, such as pens, writing paper, plastic bags, and over-the-counter pain relievers for minor discomforts like headaches. Every aircraft is equipped with a full first-aid kit and more advanced medical equipment, and flight attendants can supply basic first-aid supplies like bandages, sanitizing wipes, and pain medication to passengers during a flight.