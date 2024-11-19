The Food Request You Never Knew You Could Politely Ask Of A Flight Attendant

At 30,000 feet, flight attendants aren't just there to hand out drinks and peanuts — they're practically your in-flight superheroes, serving as your onboard safety and comfort crew. And while they're generally game for helping with small requests — perhaps except when you do the very behavior that will cause them to tune you out or when you make that all too common request that they hate — when it comes to food, they're surprisingly accommodating. Even if you opted out of buying those questionable pre-packaged meals, there's a little-known perk: You can ask flight attendants to help heat up your own food.

Even though planes aren't equipped with a five-star kitchen, they've got enough warming gadgets to keep meals hot and fresh. Those microwaves and food warmers aren't just for airline meals, so if you brought something from home, a quick, polite ask can get it heated up for you. Just flag down an attendant, and they'll usually be cool about giving whatever you have a quick warm-up.

And here's another trick making the rounds on TikTok (with over 9 million views and counting): You can ask for hot water for your cup of noodles or ramen, and they'll usually oblige at no extra cost. It's a no-cost, no-judgment option if you're like Gordon Ramsay and can't stand the usual airplane fare, or just happen to have an emergency cup of noodles in your bag. So the next time you're feeling famished mid-flight, know that you've got options. Just remember: A little courtesy goes a long way, and pretty much everything is fair game — except that overhead bin lift request, of course.

