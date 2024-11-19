The Food Request You Never Knew You Could Politely Ask Of A Flight Attendant
At 30,000 feet, flight attendants aren't just there to hand out drinks and peanuts — they're practically your in-flight superheroes, serving as your onboard safety and comfort crew. And while they're generally game for helping with small requests — perhaps except when you do the very behavior that will cause them to tune you out or when you make that all too common request that they hate — when it comes to food, they're surprisingly accommodating. Even if you opted out of buying those questionable pre-packaged meals, there's a little-known perk: You can ask flight attendants to help heat up your own food.
Even though planes aren't equipped with a five-star kitchen, they've got enough warming gadgets to keep meals hot and fresh. Those microwaves and food warmers aren't just for airline meals, so if you brought something from home, a quick, polite ask can get it heated up for you. Just flag down an attendant, and they'll usually be cool about giving whatever you have a quick warm-up.
Best airplane hack! Wish i knew about this sooner 🍜✈️💺#traveltiktok #airplanehack #planefood #airplanefood #ramennoodles #travelhacks #traveltip
And here's another trick making the rounds on TikTok (with over 9 million views and counting): You can ask for hot water for your cup of noodles or ramen, and they'll usually oblige at no extra cost. It's a no-cost, no-judgment option if you're like Gordon Ramsay and can't stand the usual airplane fare, or just happen to have an emergency cup of noodles in your bag. So the next time you're feeling famished mid-flight, know that you've got options. Just remember: A little courtesy goes a long way, and pretty much everything is fair game — except that overhead bin lift request, of course.
In some cases, they might even be able to provide you with an extra meal
Now, if you end up splurging on an in-flight meal but still feel a bit hungry after scarfing it all down, don't worry — you might just score a second helping. Yup, airlines are known to play nice if you simply ask. Virgin Atlantic even confirmed to The Telegraph that if a passenger wants more, whether it's a snack or even a second meal, they'll try to cater to the request. "If a customer requests additional food, be it a bag of pretzels or an ice cream, we will always try to accommodate," a spokesperson said. "If we have some left at the end of service then we can always offer another." And they're not the only ones — other airlines have echoed that, as long as there are leftovers, they are more than happy to distribute it all among those who want them.
That said, don't forget to bring some manners onboard. Flight attendants aren't there to wait on you hand and foot, and every extra favor they grant is just that — a favor. A bit of courtesy can work wonders. "I will move heaven and earth if I sense genuine kindness from a passenger," flight attendant Grace Rueda shared with Sunset. "Order kindly: Please and thank you go a long way. Trust me, you want us on your team."
If you're angling for that extra snack or meal, don't hesitate to politely ask. You could even throw in a unique thank you to make their day. In the end, kindness goes a long way at 30,000 feet — and who knows, you might just find yourself with an extra treat in hand.