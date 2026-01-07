Insulate Your RV During The Winter With A Common Product You're Likely Tossing Into The Trash

If you're looking for an inexpensive solution to insulate your RV windows, saving bubble wrap from your packages and putting it up with water is at the top of the list. (If you don't have any handy, you can purchase bubble wrap from Lowe's in a 12-inch-by-175-foot roll for around $27, as of this writing.) However, it's not the only option you have. You can also buy Reflectix roll insulation in a 16-inch-by-25-foot roll from Lowe's for around $22 to do the same thing. It is specifically for insulation, and it looks like silver bubble wrap. However, it won't let in light the way clear or translucent bubble wrap does.

However, you can also do what many people in a post on Reddit's r/Frugal page and the blog RV Travel suggested as an alternative, which is to use a shrink wrap kit. This is a clear film that you put up on your windows and use a hair dryer to shrink down, allowing you to see out the glass and let in light. However, check the material around your window, as some shrink wrap kits are only compatible with certain types of surfaces.

If you need more warmth, you can add in some thermal curtains and use velcro along the edges to keep out drafts. You may want to add those anyway, as they can help reduce the light in your RV when you're sleeping, particularly if you're parked in a well-lit place. Finally, if cold-weather camping is your jam, check out more of our tips for keeping your RV warm in the winter.