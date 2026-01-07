Insulate Your RV During The Winter With A Common Product You're Likely Tossing Into The Trash
If you're heading out for a U.S. road trip in your RV, or you're exploring the possibilities of van life, you may very well be out during the winter. Seeing the country blanketed in snow, looking like a winter wonderland, can be a magical experience. However, even if you love the cold, having it seep in through the windows isn't exactly ideal. While you may have taken road trip precautions for things like restocking provisions, and looked up tips to theft-proof your RV, window insulation might not be on your list of pre-trip action items. Luckily, there is a great way to keep out the chill with a common product you probably throw in the trash, and that's the humble bubble wrap. Putting this packing product on your windows can help ensure a toasty ride, and it's incredibly easy to install.
You can help keep the heat inside your RV using the bubble wrap method with nothing more than a spray bottle full of water, bubble wrap, and scissors to cut the wrap to fit your windows. First, spray a light mist of water onto a clean window surface, and press the bubble wrap, bubble side down, to the window. You can, if you want, also tape around the edges to keep any extra chill from seeping in. The TerrytownRV blog suggests using colorful bubble wrap if you'd like a fun, trippy vibe. However, there are other methods to insulate your RV windows that are pretty cost effective as well.
Insulating your RV windows with bubble wrap and beyond
If you're looking for an inexpensive solution to insulate your RV windows, saving bubble wrap from your packages and putting it up with water is at the top of the list. (If you don't have any handy, you can purchase bubble wrap from Lowe's in a 12-inch-by-175-foot roll for around $27, as of this writing.) However, it's not the only option you have. You can also buy Reflectix roll insulation in a 16-inch-by-25-foot roll from Lowe's for around $22 to do the same thing. It is specifically for insulation, and it looks like silver bubble wrap. However, it won't let in light the way clear or translucent bubble wrap does.
However, you can also do what many people in a post on Reddit's r/Frugal page and the blog RV Travel suggested as an alternative, which is to use a shrink wrap kit. This is a clear film that you put up on your windows and use a hair dryer to shrink down, allowing you to see out the glass and let in light. However, check the material around your window, as some shrink wrap kits are only compatible with certain types of surfaces.
If you need more warmth, you can add in some thermal curtains and use velcro along the edges to keep out drafts. You may want to add those anyway, as they can help reduce the light in your RV when you're sleeping, particularly if you're parked in a well-lit place. Finally, if cold-weather camping is your jam, check out more of our tips for keeping your RV warm in the winter.