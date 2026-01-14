The 5 Best Affordable RV Finds You Can Buy At IKEA

One really helpful series of items is the Skubb storage collection. These inexpensive and flexible boxes and compartments are perfect for storage on the road, with vanlife bloggers Two With a View noting they're "a go-to choice for campervan hacks." They make storage cases with covers and zippers that range from $9 to $15 at the time of this writing, and come in different sizes. Some of these can fit under your bed, like this one that's 25 1/2 inches wide and 7 1/2 inches tall. You can store cool-weather clothing in there when you're not using it, toys for your kids, puzzles and games, and anything else you don't want rolling around as you travel. Plus, you can fold them flat when you're not using them. While they're a bit bendable and flexible, they've still got enough structure so you don't have to worry about them collapsing if you stack them.

They make shoe boxes of the same flexible material for $10 for a four-pack. There are also smaller boxes in different sizes in a six-pack for $9 that are great to put inside your drawers for things like socks, underwear, or smaller things that you don't want to roll around. They even have a hanging organizer with six compartments so you can store things like towels, washcloths, and other soft items for $15. Again, this folds down, and you can stack them inside closets if you want to keep things organized. However, if you want something even more flexible, you can try the Pärkla storage case. It's soft plastic that's 21 3/4 inches wide and 7 1/2 inches tall and sells for $2. It's translucent so you can see what's in it, and it zips shut.