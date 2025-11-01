America's Most RV-Friendly City Brims With Famous Attractions And Renowned Beauty

Travelers planning a stunning and storied RV road trip will want to consider the Black Hills of South Dakota for their next journey. The region is known for its craggy mountains, as well as for being a fall favorite with crowd-free trails and wildlife spotting. But its appeal for RVers lies in the regional hub of Rapid City. Located close to some of the Black Hills region's most iconic attractions, including Mount Rushmore and Canyon Lake, Rapid City was named RV City U.S.A. for 2025 by the RV marketplace RV Trader.

What makes Rapid City stand out for RVers is the perfect harmony of exciting road trip potential and RV-friendly practicality. On one hand, the city frames the road with abundant scenery, from the pine-blanketed peaks of the Black Hills National Forest to quirky roadside Americana like Dinosaur Park. Sealing its title as the top RV city is the fact that you can easily make Rapid City a basecamp for exploring surrounding wonders like Badlands National Park and Mount Rushmore.

Finally, the city feels designed for RV convenience. It's got several RV parks equipped with hookups close to main attractions. You'll find multiple free dump stations and free spots to park temporarily for the day as you're passing through.